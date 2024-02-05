Who does Joey Graziadei send home in the third rose ceremony in 'The Bachelor' Season 28? Here are the spoilers fans should know.

ABC’s The Bachelor Season 28 is underway, and fans can’t wait to see who Joey Graziadei connects with after the first two rose ceremonies. So far, there appear to be a few clear frontrunners in the competition. And the drama’s about to heat up between contestants. So, who heads home during the third rose ceremony? Here are The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelor 2024 spoilers ahead regarding episode 3.]

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 spoilers: Who heads home in the third rose ceremony?

The Bachelor Season 28 premiere featured more contestants than the show has ever seen. Thirty-two women greeted Joey Graziadei on the first night, and he sent 10 home during the first rose ceremony. The second rose ceremony showed Joey sending three women home, and one woman self-eliminated. Eighteen women head into the third rose ceremony.

So, who heads home during the third rose ceremony? According to The Bachelor Season 28 spoilers, three women are sent packing. They include Chrissa Perez, Evalin Clark, and Starr Skyler.

Fans likely remember Evalin for her epic panic attack during the rose ceremony on the first night. Thankfully, she received a rose on night one. But she doesn’t make a lasting impression on Joey. As for Starr and Chrissa, we’re not surprised to see them go. Joey showed more interest in his other connections.

After rose ceremony No. 3, 15 women advance and head to Malta for the fourth rose ceremony.

Joey Graziadei takes Jenn Tran on a 1-on-1 date

‘The Bachelor’ star Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran | Disney/John Fleenor

The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 3 spoilers note Jenn Tran receives the one-on-one date. She and Joey Graziadei go surfing on their date, and Joey gives her a rose by the end of the evening.

Jenn connected with Joey on night one, and they continue to grow their connection in episode 3. She’s studying to become a physician’s assistant and living in Miami. The 25-year-old is “ready to prioritize finding love,” according to her bio on ABC, and though she’s had several serious relationships, she has yet to find her perfect man.

As for the first group date, Joey had eight women join him to compete in tennis matches. Evalin Clark, Kelsey Toussant, Starr Skyler, Rachel Nance, Jess Edwards, Katelyn DeBacker, Autumn Waggoner, and Daisy Kent all played, and Katelyn won the group date rose.

Joey brings nine women to join him on the second group date. They include Allison Hollinger, Chrissa Perez, Edwina Dorbor, Kelsey Anderson, Maria Georgas, Madina Alam, Lexi Young, Lea Cayanan, and Sydney Gordon. The group date involved a talent show, and Kelsey reportedly received the group date rose.

Episode 3 involves serious drama between 2 women

The Bachelor Season 28 Episode 3 spoilers note serious drama happens between contestants Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon during the group date. Additionally, Joey Graziadei cancels the cocktail party leading up to the third rose ceremony and has a pool party instead. The rivalry between Sydney and Maria allegedly continues here.

Joey likely isn’t too bothered by the drama in episode 3, as he gives Sydney and Maria roses at the rose ceremony. And the issues between the women don’t stop here. Later on, it’s revealed that Sydney and Maria head on a two-on-one date with Joey so he can get to the bottom of their conflict. This, of course, means one of the women heads home while the other receives a rose.

This article was originally reported by Reality Steve.

The Bachelor Season 28 airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.