'The Traitors' is coming back to Peacock with an entirely new cast of duplicitous reality TV stars, including Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio.

The Traitors has rounded up another batch of duplicitous reality TV all-stars for its second season. In Peacock’s competition series, contestants duke it out for a chance at a $250,000 prize. The twist? One group – the Faithful – is playing by the rules. Meanwhile, the other contestants – the Traitors – are coming up with ways to sabotage their opponents and steal the prize.

‘The Traitors’ Season 2 cast includes Johnny Bananas from ‘The Challenge’ and Larsa Pippen from ‘Real Housewives’

[L-R] Johnny Bananas; Larsa Pippen | Paul Morigi/Getty Images; David Livingston/Getty Images

Unlike The Traitors Season 1, which featured a mix of famous faces and regular contestants, season 2 is all reality stars. The 21 competitors include Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio from The Challenge, Lara Pippen from The Real Housewives of Miami and her boyfriend Marcus Jordan, and Peter Weber from The Bachelor. The cast also includes a boxer and a politician from the U.K., as well as Big Brother vet Janelle Pierzina and Survivor’s Sandra Diaz-Twine, who were both among our dream picks for The Traitors’ second season.

Here’s the full cast for The Traitors Season 2:

Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen from Love Island USA

Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello from The Challenge

Dan Gheesling from Big Brother

Deontay Wilder, boxer

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu from Love Island UK

Janelle Pierzina from Big Brother

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio from The Challenge

John Bercow, member of the U.K. Parliament

Kevin Kreider from Bling Empire

Larsa Pippen from The Real Housewives of Miami

Marcus Jordan, basketball player

Maksim Chmerkovskiy from Dancing with the Stars

Mercedes “MJ” Javid from Shahs of Sunset

Parvati Shallow from Survivor

Peppermint from RuPaul’s Drag Race

Peter Weber from The Bachelor

Phaedra Parks from Married to Medicine

Sandra Diaz-Twine from Survivor

Shereé Whitfield from The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County

Trishelle Cannatella from The Real World: Las Vegas

Alan Cumming returns as ‘The Traitors’ host

Once again, actor Alan Cumming will serve as host for The Traitors. This time around, he’ll be joined by his trusty sidekick, his dog Lala.

Once the contestants arrive at the ancient castle in the Scottish Highlands, they’ll have to work together on a series of missions that will allow them to build up a prize fund worth as much as $250,000. But lurking among them are The Traitors, whose mission is to sabotage the other players and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, they’ll murder the Faithful, who will have to fight to discover who the Traitors are and then banish them from the game. If the Faithful succeed in eliminating all the Traitors, they’ll share the prize fund. But if even a single Traitor makes it to the end of the competition, they’ll claim all the prize money.

The Traitors Season 2 will have 11, hour-long episodes, plus a reunion special. Production is currently underway in Scotland. A premiere date has not been announced.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.