‘The Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ Alums Part of ‘The Traitors’ Season 2 Cast
The Traitors has rounded up another batch of duplicitous reality TV all-stars for its second season. In Peacock’s competition series, contestants duke it out for a chance at a $250,000 prize. The twist? One group – the Faithful – is playing by the rules. Meanwhile, the other contestants – the Traitors – are coming up with ways to sabotage their opponents and steal the prize.
‘The Traitors’ Season 2 cast includes Johnny Bananas from ‘The Challenge’ and Larsa Pippen from ‘Real Housewives’
Unlike The Traitors Season 1, which featured a mix of famous faces and regular contestants, season 2 is all reality stars. The 21 competitors include Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio from The Challenge, Lara Pippen from The Real Housewives of Miami and her boyfriend Marcus Jordan, and Peter Weber from The Bachelor. The cast also includes a boxer and a politician from the U.K., as well as Big Brother vet Janelle Pierzina and Survivor’s Sandra Diaz-Twine, who were both among our dream picks for The Traitors’ second season.
Here’s the full cast for The Traitors Season 2:
- Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen from Love Island USA
- Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello from The Challenge
- Dan Gheesling from Big Brother
- Deontay Wilder, boxer
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu from Love Island UK
- Janelle Pierzina from Big Brother
- Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio from The Challenge
- John Bercow, member of the U.K. Parliament
- Kevin Kreider from Bling Empire
- Larsa Pippen from The Real Housewives of Miami
- Marcus Jordan, basketball player
- Maksim Chmerkovskiy from Dancing with the Stars
- Mercedes “MJ” Javid from Shahs of Sunset
- Parvati Shallow from Survivor
- Peppermint from RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Peter Weber from The Bachelor
- Phaedra Parks from Married to Medicine
- Sandra Diaz-Twine from Survivor
- Shereé Whitfield from The Real Housewives of Atlanta
- Tamra Judge from The Real Housewives of Orange County
- Trishelle Cannatella from The Real World: Las Vegas
Alan Cumming returns as ‘The Traitors’ host
Once again, actor Alan Cumming will serve as host for The Traitors. This time around, he’ll be joined by his trusty sidekick, his dog Lala.
Once the contestants arrive at the ancient castle in the Scottish Highlands, they’ll have to work together on a series of missions that will allow them to build up a prize fund worth as much as $250,000. But lurking among them are The Traitors, whose mission is to sabotage the other players and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, they’ll murder the Faithful, who will have to fight to discover who the Traitors are and then banish them from the game. If the Faithful succeed in eliminating all the Traitors, they’ll share the prize fund. But if even a single Traitor makes it to the end of the competition, they’ll claim all the prize money.
The Traitors Season 2 will have 11, hour-long episodes, plus a reunion special. Production is currently underway in Scotland. A premiere date has not been announced.
For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.