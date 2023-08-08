The end of 'The Bachelorette' 2023 draws near, and one of the rose ceremonies in Fiji 'wasn't normal,' according to spoilers.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 overnight dates are here, and Charity Lawson has three men remaining heading to Fiji. Xavier Bonner, Joey Graziadei, and Dotun Olubeko head on overnights with Charity, and she expressed that she doesn’t know who will win her heart just yet. And early spoilers note one of the rose ceremonies in Fiji “wasn’t normal.”

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers ahead regarding the overnights and finale.]

A rose ceremony that occurred in Fiji during ‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 allegedly ‘wasn’t normal’

Charity Lawson has a significant decision to make in The Bachelorette 2023 during overnight date week in Fiji. She heads on overnights with Xavier Bonner, Joey Graziadei, and Dotun Olubeko, hoping to gain clarity on who could be her husband. But early spoilers note that a rose ceremony in Fiji “wasn’t normal.” Overnight dates and the finale occur in Fiji.

On May 1, 2023, Reality Steve spoke on the Daily Roundup podcast about the Fiji rose ceremony situation. He noted that host Jesse Palmer arrived in California at the end of April 2023. “Jesse’s home, which means filming is over,” Reality Steve said. “If you go back to when they left for Fiji compared to them being home now … the host of the show being home … that means filming is over. … Now, if you go back to when the final four rose ceremony was in LA and then flying out to Fiji, definitely something happened in Fiji that wasn’t normal. I don’t know what it is.”

Reality Steve continued talking about The Bachelorette filming and his speculation regarding Fiji. “But just filming schedule-wise and knowing how they film this show and taking a day in between each overnight date, and having a rose ceremony, and having each guy get their own date. They each meet the parents, and they each get a last date and a final rose ceremony date,” he continued. “It doesn’t add up to Jesse being home on Sunday, April 30. So, something happened.”

Charity Lawson’s season is much shorter than past seasons

The end of The Bachelorette 2023 certainly has a few surprises while Charity Lawson and her final men stay in Fiji. Early spoilers note Aaron Bryant returns during overnight date week, throwing off Charity’s plans. Charity reportedly sends Aaron home during overnight date week, and she also sends one of her final three men home. Only two men move on to the final rose ceremony in Fiji.

Fans think Charity’s season flew by — and that’s because it did. Overnights happen in episode 7, the Men Tell All marks episode 8, and her finale occurs in episode 9. “The bottom line is Charity is going to have a shorter season than past leads, whether it’s nine episodes or 10 episodes,” Reality Steve shared early on.

Charity’s abbreviated season may be why Reality Steve noted that what went down in Fiji “wasn’t normal.” Fans will have to watch and see.

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

