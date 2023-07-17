Charity Lawson sends several men in 'The Bachelorette' 2023 episode 4. Here are the men who don't receive a rose, according to spoilers.

ABC’s The Bachelorette 2023 continues with more one-on-one dates, more group dates, and more drama. Brayden Bowers continues to divide the house while some of the men are making terrific strides in their relationships with Charity Lawson. So, who goes home in episode 4? Here are The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers.

‘The Bachelorette’ 2023 spoilers: Who does Charity Lawson send home in episode 4?

Ten men are vying for Charity Lawson’s heart heading into episode 4. And Charity sends four men home in this episode, according to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers.

The two men who receive one-on-one dates in this episode are Xavier Bonner and Dotun Olubeko. Dotun has the first one-on-one date, and while they were originally going to go skydiving, the weather had other plans. No matter what they ended up doing, it seems they had a great time, as Charity gives Dotun the rose at the end of their date.

As for Xavier, he also receives a rose. He and Charity go grape stomping — a local activity in Washington.

The group date, which reportedly involves Girl Scout cookies, involves the remaining eight men — Aaron Bryant, Brayden Bowers, Caleb Balgaard, Joey Graziadei, John Buresh, Michael Barbour, Sean McLaughlin, and Tanner Courtad. During the fourth rose ceremony, Charity sends Caleb, John, and Michael home. Aaron, Joey, Sean, and Tanner receive roses.

Brayden Bowers is sent home during the group date

Brayden Bowers doesn’t make it to the rose ceremony in episode 4, according to The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers. Charity Lawson allegedly sends him home at the end of the group date when the men from the date get to hang out with Charity. It’s unclear exactly what goes down, but it can’t be good. Brayden proved to be a frontrunner at the beginning of the competition, and Charity gave him a rose during his one-on-one date the week before.

While Charity gave Brayden the First Impression rose and seemed to like his candid energy from the beginning, she had reservations. Her brother, Nehemiah, warned her about him on date one, as Brayden bragged about the kiss he shared with Charity. Later, Adrian Hassan warned Charity that Brayden was acting like he was on “spring break.” Adrian also warned Charity that he called her group date behavior “classless” after she kissed Joey Graziadei for a record-breaking amount of time.

“To be called ‘classless,’ that’s just not the word that was used in our conversation,” Charity told the camera regarding her conversation with Brayden. She then gave him the final rose in the second rose ceremony.

The final 6 contestants head to New Orleans next

The Bachelorette 2023 spoilers note Aaron Bryant, Joey Graziadei, Sean McLaughlin, Tanner Courtad, Xavier Bonner, and Dotun Olubeko are the final six men headed to New Orleans, Louisiana. And Charity Lawson reportedly has three one-on-one dates while in New Orleans, though she said during an in-person event that she only had two one-on-ones.

“My information that’s been given to me absolutely has her having three one-on-one dates in New Orleans and a three-person group date,” Reality Steve reports. ” … I think Charity just misspoke at the Essence event this past weekend when she said she had two one-on-one dates. Not intentionally, not maliciously, not to lead anyone on. She was asked a question on the spot about filming in New Orleans during her season, and for whatever reason she answered the way she did. My information says otherwise.”

The Bachelorette Season 20 airs at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

