‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 4 Characters Who Could Be Returning in 2023

The Bold and the Beautiful characters come and go all the time. Quinn Fuller (Rena Sofer) and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) are a few people who’ve left Los Angeles. But in 2023, the show plans to bring back former characters, and here are a few who could return.

Thorne Forrester is one ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ character fans would love to see return

The Forrester family has diminished in recent years with the death of Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) and the absence of other relatives. However, the family might grow with the Forrester children’s return. One character whose return would be joyous is Thorne Forrester (Winsor Harmon).

Thorne is Stephanie and Eric Forrester’s (John McCook). Although Thorne was a nice guy, he was in the shadow of his older brother Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Thorne’s return could reignite his sibling rivalry with Ridge, especially if Thorne becomes involved with Taylor Haye (Krista Allen) or Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Felicia Forrester’s return means trouble for Donna Logan

Thorne may not be the only Forrester relative returning in 2023. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, The Bold and the Beautiful rumors suggest that Felicia Forrester (Lesli Kay) will return. Upcoming previews for 2023 indicate Eric and Donna Logan’s (Jennifer Gareis) relationship will be tested by the arrival of someone who disapproves of the couple.

Felicia opposed her father’s marriage to Donna and plotted with her brothers to break up the couple. She’ll be upset to learn that Eric has rekindled his romance with Donna. Felicia will try to convince her father that Donna isn’t the right woman for him, leading to tension in the Forrester household.

Since Donna isn’t giving up her Honey Bear, it’s time for Felicia to resort to dirty tactics. Will she succeed in breaking up Eric and Donna? or will her actions cause a father-and-daughter rift?

‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ vixen Amber Morre becomes involved with Thomas Forrester

Whether she was loved or hated, Amber Moore (Adrienne Frantz) brought excitement to The Bold and the Beautiful. It’s been 10 years since the troubled heroine was seen, and she’s long overdue for a return. If the rumors of Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) starting his own fashion house are true, he’ll need help.

Amber could return to help Thomas design his collection and give Forrester Creations a run for their money. Aside from helping with work, Amber will also do wonders for Thomas’ love life. She may be the woman who’ll rid him of his Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) obsession.

Quinn Fuller’s return disrupts Carter Walton’s life

Last year, The Bold and the Beautiful said goodbye to Quinn. The character’s exit took place offscreen when she dumped Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and left town. Sofer said she left the show because the producers didn’t know what to do with her character.

Since Sofer won’t reprise their role, the show may recast Quinn and have her return. While Quinn’s return will be happy for fans, it won’t be for Carter. He was heartbroken after their split but has moved on with Katie Logan (Heather Tom). Quinn’s return will reopen old wounds as Carter contemplates which woman to choose.

However, Carter may have competition for Quinn’s heart. Since Ridge is single, he and Quinn could pursue a romance.