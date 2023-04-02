‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Katie and Carter Should Stay Together

Carter Walton may be a successful lawyer, but his love life has been bleak for a long time. Carter dated Zoë first before moving on to her sister when the former cheated on him with Zende Forrester. He didn’t have any luck with Paris either, as she had feelings for Zende, and just when he’d found the love of his life, Quinn left him high and dry. Carter seems to have found romance in Katie after The Bold and the Beautiful teased them together, but now it appears as though they may split. Here’s why Katie and Carter should stay together.

Lawrence Saint-Victor as Carter Walton and Heather Tom as Katie Logan | Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

Katie and Carter won over hearts when they started dating

Something is definitely beginning to spark between Katie and Carter! ? Watch all-new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful on @paramountplus: https://t.co/Nmx7jBXbHQ pic.twitter.com/ju6zf9vLnB — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 21, 2022

Carter is one of the most eligible bachelors on B&B, but he’s had nothing but bad luck in the love department. After several failed engagements, he and Quinn fuller began their passionate tryst. After her divorce from Eric, Quinn reunited with Carter, and things went well briefly until their disagreement over children and marriage.

Quinn then broke up with Carter and fled town, leaving him single again. Carter hoped Quinn would reconsider their breakup and return, but he soon realized that she was gone for good. He then sought solace from Katie, who offered him a shoulder to lean on. Katie understood what Carter was going through as she’s been through her fair share of heartbreaks at the hands of her ex Bill.

Carter and Katie have been good friends for a long time, and the connection was already there. Their mutual loneliness and single status saw Carter and Katie begin a flirtatious relationship after several passionate kisses.

Why Katie and Carter should stay together

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Katie and Carter share a flirty exchange. pic.twitter.com/mvrTaRWzsF — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 18, 2022

Love makes the B&B world go round, and Katie and Carter are well on their way. Not every couple on the soap opera share as much chemistry as Katie and Carter do. Having started out as friends, Carter and Katie know a lot about each other and work so well together, making them a perfect couple.

If B&B insists on breaking them up, it should only do so for a small period to create conflict. It would make sense to have Katie reunite with Bill only to realize that she doesn’t love him anymore. Moving on from Bill for good is a better storyline for Katie since previous attempts at love between her and Bill have not been successful.

Carter and Katie may be on the verge of a split

Katie might have divorced Bill, but she will always have space in her life for him. Katie realized Bill might never be the man she wanted, with the final straw on their marriage being Bill’s insistence on housing Sheila and pursuing a relationship with her. Fans know Bill and Sheila’s romance is a sham, and he’s only looking for a way to put her behind bars forever.

However, Bill hasn’t told anyone around him yet, which led to the breakdown of his familial and romantic relationships. If Bill’s plan to put Sheila behind bars for good works and he finally lets everyone know what he was up to, Katie may not hesitate to take him back if he asks.

She may be understandably angry at Bill for keeping such a huge secret from her, but as considerate as she always is, Katie will understand why it had to be done. The relief that Bill was only putting up a façade to get a confession out of Sheila may even make Katie respect Bill more, reigniting her passion for him.

B&B writers have done their best not to rush the Katie and Carter romance despite teasing it for a long time. This may be an indication that they are leaving the door open for a Katie and Bill reunion.