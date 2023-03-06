‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Rena Sofer Told Lawrence Saint-Victor It Was Time to Show He’s a ‘Leading Man’

The Bold and the Beautiful is one of only three daytime soap operas still on the air (along with its CBS sibling The Young and the Restless and ABC’s General Hospital). Still, The Bold and the Beautiful recently said goodbye to Rena Sofer, who played Quinn Fuller. But the actor made the most of her time on the show, particularly in working with co-star Lawrence Saint-Victor.

Rena Sofer began playing Quinn Fuller on ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ in 2013

Before landing her role on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2013, Sofer already had a long history with soaps. In one of her earliest roles, she appeared on Another World in the late ’80s. Then she starred as Rocky on Loving from 1988 to 1991. Finally, she landed perhaps her most famous role as Lois Cerullo on General Hospital, which she played from 1993 until 1997.

Sofer then switched to primetime, portraying Eve Cleary in season 7 of Melrose Place, amid an impressive run of TV guest spots. They include appearances on Seinfeld, Ellen, Spin City, Friends, and CSI: Miami. But in 2013, she finally returned to daytime soap operas as Quinn Fuller on The Bold and the Beautiful. And Sofer took ownership of her character’s presence.

Rena Sofer motivated Lawrence Saint-Victor to be a ‘leading man’

Rena Sofer and Lawrence Saint-Victor on the set of ‘The Bold and The Beautiful’ | Sonja Flemming; Adam Torgerson/CBS via Getty Images

In a recent appearance on Maurice Benard’s State of Mind podcast, Sofer told her former General Hospital co-star about her experience working on The Bold and the Beautiful. In particular, she dove into her working relationship with Saint-Victor, who played her love interest.

“Out of nowhere, they put us together. And I sat him down in my dressing room one day, and I said, ‘Listen, we can do what’s on the page, or we do something that’s off the page. We’ll say what they want us to say, but we can make it something deeper,'” Sofer recalled.

“We tried to find moments where we would stop and look at each other and laugh or have a moment or do different things … I just looked at him and I go, ‘You’ve been here for longer than I have. And you need to realize that you’re a leading man. So let’s show them that you’re a leading man.’ And he did.”

Like Sofer, Saint-Victor is a daytime soap opera veteran. From 2006 to 2009, he played Remy on Guiding Light. And he joined The Bold and the Beautiful as Carter Walton in 2013, the same year Sofer debuted as Quinn.

Why Sofer really left ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ in 2022

Although Sofer remains proud of the work she did on the show and the experience working with Saint-Victor, the actor left The Bold and the Beautiful in August 2022. She told Benard the series gave her the opportunity to provide some stability for her daughters because her husband often travels for work. Thanks to The Bold and the Beautiful, Sofer could stay in Los Angeles.

But now that her oldest daughter is nearly done with high school, Sofer decided the time was right to step down from the show. Of course, fans are already eager to see if the actor will return to General Hospital soon. Sofer looks back fondly on her GH role, for which she won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1995. So perhaps a return trip to Port Charles will be in the cards.