‘The Challenge’: Kenny Clark Shares Secret Behind Sister Kaycee’s Success on Competition Shows

Big Brother champ Kaycee Clark competed in two finals of The Challenge before winning one, becoming the first player to win both competition shows. Her brother Kenny, who joined her during Ride or Dies, recently shared the secret behind his older sister’s success.

Kenny Clark says she and Kaycee got into network marketing

Although Big Brother and The Challenge winner Kaycee Clark is a strong competitor physically, her younger brother Kenny revealed the real reason why he thinks she’s establishing her place as one of the greatest female competitors.

In a February 2023 interview with Challenge Mania, he explained Kaycee previously competed in several sports and won a championship with a professional women’s tackle football league before trying out for the Junior Olympics field hockey team.

Kaycee and Kenny go ALLLLL the way back to when they were in diapers! ?



Catch The Clarks on The Challenge: Ride Or Dies WED OCT 12 at 8/7c on @MTV! ? pic.twitter.com/ExpOBJY2V8 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) September 23, 2022

While he also participated in sports, namely soccer, Kenny admitted he found himself frequently getting into trouble.

Following graduation, he noted the two got involved in network marketing, which he credited to changing their outlook. The rookie said he realized he could become successful by investing in himself and began to learn from mentors, attending seminars, and reading self-help books.

Kenny reveals Kaycee’s secret behind her success

Additionally, Kenny said Kaycee also saw the value in it, and they dove into it. The younger Clark credits the “personal growth and development” they underwent as why she’s become the first competitor to win Big Brother and The Challenge.

While he acknowledged her “unique” personality as a factor, Kenny pointed out that her strong “mindset” propels her to success.

Three seasons and three finals?! ? Kaycee sure came to play! Here's a look back at her best moments on The Challenge so far. ? pic.twitter.com/KH50ZZsaTu — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) January 12, 2022

He then shared his “favorite story” as an example, noting she dislocated her knee during the Double Agents final, requiring surgery.

At the time, Kenny recalled carrying his sister to the bathroom as she screamed in pain. Five months later, after re-learning how to walk, Kaycee returned for the following season, Spies, Lies, and Allies, and won “on half a leg muscle.” Kenny calls it one of his favorite stories about his sister because he watched her win based solely on her mindset.

Kaycee and Kenny were eliminated early from ‘The Challenge 38’

Following her first victory, Kaycee returned for Ride or Dies alongside her younger brother. However, they were removed from the competition before the first challenge due to positive COVID-19 tests. Due to a team quitting, the two re-entered for the following episode.

Due to her close loyalties, the Clarks remained protected for the majority of the game. When Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald pitted the duo against Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González, her girlfriend saved the brother-sister pair, preventing them from going into the elimination round.

We can't end the year without giving a shoutout to the winners of Spies, Lies & Allies – CT and Kaycee! ? Big cheers to all of our 2021 champions!? pic.twitter.com/eqNKzchXjp — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 31, 2021

When they separated for the team twist, Kenny found himself on Moriah Jadea’s underdogs and immediately landed in elimination, where he lost to rookie sensation Horacio Gutiérrez.

Therefore, Kenny went back into quarantine for two weeks, awaiting his chance to re-enter the competition. However, the siblings couldn’t win an elimination, ending their games for good. Ride or Dies marks Kaycee’s first season in four seasons in which she missed the finals. The Challenge airs Wednesdays on MTV.