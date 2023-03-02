‘The Challenge’ Season 38: Johnny ‘Bananas’ Stated the ‘Messiest Person’ at the Reunion

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 reunion is almost over, and part one showed a lot of conflict between cat members. Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio barely lost the season with Nany González by his side. Nurys Mateo asked Johnny who he thinks the “messiest person” at the reunion will be. Here’s what he said.

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio from ‘The Challenge’ Season 38 | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MTV

‘The Challenge’ Season 38 reunion part 1 shows conflict between several cast members

MTV’s The Challenge Season 38 reunion allows the cast members to come together and discuss everything that went down between them in the house. And there was plenty of fighting in part one of the reunion.

Jordan Wiseley and Aneesa Ferreira passionately discussed the issues they had during the final. Jordan hoped to verbally push Aneesa to work through her pain, but Aneesa didn’t appreciate Jordan’s attitude. Additionally, Jordan and his ex, Tori Deal, brought up Jordan’s comment about Tori being a “terrorist.” The conversation devolved into yelling back and forth as the exes tried to get their points across.

Nurys Mateo and Ravyn Rochelle also got into a verbal altercation over Johnny Middlebrooks. Ravyn said Johnny led her on, and she also said he was distracted by his budding relationship with Nurys. Ravyn then called Nurys out for hooking up with several cast members from The Challenge: Ride or Dies, which caused an even bigger fight to erupt.

“She’s just mad that she can’t get it like I do,” Nurys said.

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio said who he thinks the ‘messiest person’ at the reunion is

The gloves are coming OFF during part ✌️ of #TheChallenge38 reunion tomorrow night at 8/7c on @mtv! ? pic.twitter.com/l8lX67dE01 — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 28, 2023

Plenty more drama will come in The Challenge Season 38 reunion part 2. Nurys Mateo and Olivia Kaiser took fans backstage via Instagram to ask their fellow cast members who they thought the “messiest person” would be at the reunion.

“So, we wanted to ask, who do you think the messiest person will be today?” Nurys asked Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio during hair and makeup, as seen in a clip posted to Reddit.

“I have my money on either you, Olivia, or Amber,” Johnny answered.

Many other cast members agreed with Johnny’s assessment. However, Johnny Middlebrooks guessed his partner, Ravyn Rochelle, might beat Nurys in the messy department.

Ultimately, Olivia received the most votes from cast members regarding who they believe will be the messiest person at the reunion. Fessy Shafaat, Devin Walker, and Kaycee Clark all agreed.

Fans think there must be something that happened between Olivia and the rest of the cast behind the scenes that fans didn’t witness.

“Olivia must be doing a whole bunch of messy stuff we aren’t seeing,” a Reddit user commented.

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio is joining ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ cast

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio hoped to win The Challenge Season 38 but came in second place to Tori Deal and Devin Walker. And he’s not done just yet. The seven-time champion will return in the new Paramount+ series, The Challenge: World Championship. The season will involve pairs who compete for $500,000.

Johnny isn’t the only well-known Challenge contestant to join the new series. According to People, Wes Bergmann, Amber Borzotra, Theo Campbell, Kaycee Clark, Tori Deal, Yes Duffy, KellyAnne Judd, Nia Moore, Jonna Stephens, Darrell Taylor, Nelson Thomas, Jodi Weatherton, and Jordan Wiseley are also all returning to compete.

Amber, Kaycee, Tori, Darrell, Nelson, and Jordan were all competing against each other in The Challenge: Ride or Dies, so fans can anticipate plenty of beef between the competitors heading into this next series.

The Challenge Season 38 reunion airs Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

