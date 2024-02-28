'The Challenge' Season 39 reunion includes more conflict between Nurys Mateo and Olivia Kaiser -- and it's about Horacio Gutiérrez Jr.

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 reunion is here, and fans can’t wait to hear about the piping hot tea that’s about to be revealed now that the competition has ended. Nurys Mateo came in second place and had a fiery romance with Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. Unfortunately, she also had a serious falling out with one of her best friends, Olivia Kaiser. Here’s what Nurys tells Olivia during the reunion about Olivia allegedly hating on her relationship.

Nurys Mateo says Olivia Kaiser is the ‘biggest hater’ during ‘The Challenge’ Season 39 reunion

Nurys Mateo

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 reunion will show where Nurys Mateo and Olivia Kaiser stand today. The two women were friends heading into the season and remained allies until late in the competition. Unfortunately, Olivia’s blunder before an elimination caused Nurys to go against the new love of her life, Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. This put a severe rift in Nurys and Olivia’s friendship.

During the reunion, Nurys touches on her relationship with Horacio and her friendship with Olivia today. A clip from the reunion posted to Instagram shows the host asking Olivia how she feels about Nurys and Horacio post-show.

“I never thought that they would be compatible,” Olivia admits. “We had so many conversations where she was like, ‘He just doesn’t give me enough, he doesn’t give me enough.’ It was like, are they gonna be able to meet in the middle and make this work for each other?”

“And we did,” Nurys says sarcastically. “Yay!”

“And they did, and I’m very happy for you,” Olivia adds.

Unfortunately, Nurys doesn’t believe Olivia. “You were never happy,” Nurys says. “You were the biggest f***ing hater. … Every time I had the opportunity to talk to my quote-unquote ‘best friend,’ everything that came out of her mouth was negative. ‘Oh, Nurys, you could do better.’ Asked you for advice, and every time, her advice was never, ‘Oh, you guys can work this out.’ It was literally always negative.”

Horacio adds that he didn’t want to enter the conflict between Nurys and Olivia.

Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. are still together after the season

The Challenge has seen several showmances through the years, many of which end when the season ends. However, Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. are still going strong after The Challenge Season 39. Not only are they still together, but they have plans to move in.

“So, I live in LA, and he lives in Texas, but the plan when he gets back from filming is to move together,” Nurys explained during a Q&A on Instagram. Currently, Horacio is filming an all-stars version of the reality show Exatlón Estados Unidos. “I think, at first, he’ll be coming to live with me in LA, and then, we’re gonna end up doing the big move to Texas together.”

She previously asked fans to be ‘kinder’ to her cast mates despite her negative posts about Olivia Kaiser

During The Challenge Season 39, Nurys Mateo posted negatively about Olivia Kaiser on social media, and they still haven’t repaired their friendship after the show. While Nurys repeatedly called out Olivia for what happened this season, she urged fans on X to “be kinder” to her castmates.

“I just want to publicly say, although I haven’t been the best advocate of what I’m about to say, I really want all the fans/supporters to be kinder to all my castmates,” Nurys posted, according to Reddit. “If it’s not relating to the game and it’s personal comments based off looks, religion, race, etc., DON’T SAY IT!”

Nurys added that everybody is human and deserves grace for their mistakes. “Mental health is a real thing, and I’d hate for your comments to affect them,” she continued.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion reunion airs on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

