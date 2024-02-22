Nurys Mateo wants Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. to get down on one knee. Here's what's going on with the couple from 'The Challenge' Season 39.

MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 features Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutiérrez Jr.’s budding relationship. Nurys and Horacio seemed like an unlikely couple at the start of the season. But they stayed together through thick and thin, including when Nurys sent Horacio home in an elimination before the final. Now, Nurys is talking about Horacio proposing to her. Here’s what’s going on.

‘The Challenge’ Season 39 finalist Nurys Mateo wants Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. to propose to her soon

The Challenge Season 39 wouldn’t be complete without a showmance, and Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. are the real deal. The couple became close early this season and stuck together through the brutal physical and mental gameplay. Toward the end of the season, Nurys was pitted against Horacio and Kyland Young, and she came out on top, sending them both home. However, Nurys and Horacio’s relationship withstood this test, and they continued to date after the show.

The couple recently spoke on The Zach Nichols Podcast about the season, their relationship, and the other cast members. While on the podcast, Nurys mentioned that she was pressuring Horacio into getting down on one knee after just a few solid months of dating. The Challenge Season 39 was filmed from June to July 2023, meaning Nurys and Horacio have only been dating for about six months since filming concluded.

“She’s dead serious that she wants a ring soon,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “Everyone moves differently, but they’ve only spent about six weeks together as a couple.”

“Nurys is very relationship-focused and somewhat male-centered, so it makes sense, lol,” another fan wrote. “She feels like she has a good guy, so she wants to lock him down, I guess.”

The Challenge Season 39 stars Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. are still in love after filming, as they frequently post photos together on Instagram. On Feb. 15, 2024, Nurys posted to X about the new season of Ex on the Beach. According to her, production wanted to cast her, but she declined the offer to sustain her relationship with Horacio.

“I saw they finally announced the new celebrity Ex on the Beach season, and, fun fact, they wanted me on it as well, but I turned it down since I left this season wanting to make things really work with Horacio out the show,” she posted.

“Honestly, idk who they would’ve tried bringing on as my ‘ex,’ though,” she continued. “Also, cool they asked three of us that were on this season of The Challenge. Love that Callum and James went on, though, def gonna have to tune in to see them being messy.”

Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. gave his opinion on Olivia Kaiser’s betrayal

The Challenge Season 39 included drama between Nurys Mateo and Olivia Kaiser. Nurys and Olivia were close friends, and Olivia previously played Ride or Dies alongside Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. However, during a pivotal moment in season 39, Olivia chooses not to save Nurys, which results in Nurys heading into an elimination against Horacio. This ended Olivia and Nurys’ friendship.

Horacio spoke about the situation to Caffeine Confessionals. “There’s a phrase, ‘It’s not the stab in the back that hurts, but when you turn around and see who did it,’ you know? And that’s exactly what I felt,” he said. Horacio added that Nurys proved her loyalty to Olivia before, as she saved her earlier in the competition.

Regarding where Horacio and Olivia stand, Horacio said he doesn’t know. “I can’t give you an exact word of where we stand,” he added.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion finale airs on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

