‘The Challenge’ Finalist Sylvia Elsrode Is Engaged — What Has She Been up to Since ‘Final Reckoning’

The Challenge finalist Sylvia Elsrode recently returned to the franchise for spinoff All Stars following a four-year break after her Final Reckoning second-place finish. In March 2023, she announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Sergio Lira. What has she been up to since making the finals in season 32.

Sylvia Elsrode is engaged

After making the finals in The Challenge: Final Reckoning (2018), veteran Sylvia Elsrode left the competitive franchise. Following her exit, she became a licensed real estate agent in Kansas City, Missouri, and frequently updates her Instagram feed with pictures of her with her friends attending various Kansas City Chiefs football games.

Additionally, she appeared in a 2020 episode of HGTV’s House Hunters. In September 2022, she posted one of her first public pictures with her boyfriend, Sergio Lira. He proposed to her a few months later, in March 2023, in front of her friends and family at a Missouri-based event space.

Tony may have thrown Sylvia a bone last week, but now Sylvia has a grenade. Will she throw it at her Vendetta? ?? #TheChallengeVendettas is all new, Tuesday at 9/8c! https://t.co/lOGUGGODgp pic.twitter.com/Ov8rh6oZkw — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) February 3, 2018

The Challenge champs and her All Stars co-stars Wes Bergmann and Nehemiah Clark were in attendance. According to Wes, the Kansas City-based friends filled in as “stand-in resident lavender ladies” for the proposal.

Several Challengers congratulated Sylvia in the comment section, including Amanda Garcia, Jemmye Carroll, Melissa Reeves, Jordan Wiseley, Derrick Kosinski, Paulie Calafiore, Britni Thornton, and Kam Williams.

Sylvia debuted on ‘The Real World’

Then 25-year-old Sylvia debuted on season 28’s Real World: Skeletons (2014), in which the cast members had to face people from their past with unresolved drama.

Her ex-friend and former boss Alicia Glenny arrived for Sylvia in episode 4 but quickly left when she felt unwelcome.

Sylvia's skeleton is coming for her. #RealWorldSkeletons pic.twitter.com/FaImUNUhek — The Real World Homecoming (@RealWorldMTV) January 6, 2015

The Kansas City native also got involved with roommate Bruno Bettencourt, but their romance ended when he fell for a local named Carla Duca.

Even though they broke up during the season, the couple reunited and appeared to continue dating after filming. However, they aren’t still together.

Sylvia made the finals in ‘The Challenge: Final Reckoning’

A couple of years after her Real World appearance, Sylvia joined the cast of The Challenge in its 29th season for Invasion of the Champions. As part of the Underdogs, she quickly proved herself by winning back-to-back eliminations, ending LaToya Jackson and Kailah Casillas’s games early.

However, Jenna Compono sent Sylvia home a couple of episodes later. She returned for Vendettas, hoping to make the finals after an impressive rookie season. Sylvia started strong, eliminating Melissa Reeves early in the competition.

Look happier, Sylvia, I dare you ? #TheChallenge32 premieres Tuesday, July 10 at 9/8c on @MTV and it's going to get ? pic.twitter.com/22ev7mLX0T — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) July 1, 2018

Unfortunately, shortly after that, the Kansas City native fell sick, ultimately resulting in her medical disqualification from the series. She returned for Final Reckoning alongside Joss Mooney, who betrayed her during Vendettas.

They worked well together as they eliminated two teams – Derrick Henry and Tori Deal and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Tony Raines – and won two daily challenges on the way to their first finals, where they finished runners-up. Following a four-year break, Sylvia returned for All Stars 3 but failed to make another final. She has put together an impressive 5-2 elimination record throughout her four-season career.