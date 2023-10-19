Who wins 'The Challenge: USA' Season 2, according to spoilers? Here's the man and woman who take home the grand prize this season.

CBS’s The Challenge: USA Season 2 finale is here already, and we finally get to see who wins this season. Several vets made it to the finale, but a few wildcard rookies navigated the game phenomenally and made it to the end. So, who takes home their share of $500,000 and the winning title? Here are The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers regarding the finale.

[Spoiler alert: The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers ahead regarding the finale winners.]

Who wins ‘The Challenge: USA’ Season 2 finale? Spoilers ahead

The Challenge: USA Season 2 brought together fan favorites from Survivor, The Amazing Race, Big Brother, and MTV’s The Challenge to duke it out for the grand prize. Several competitors previously saw The Challenge arena and knew what they were in for. But other competitors had no idea they’d take such a mental and physical beating from the show.

So, who wins? According to The Challenge: USA Season 2 spoilers, Desi Williams and Chris Underwood come in first place. Chanelle Howell and Cory Wharton come in second place, Michaela Bradshaw and Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio come in third place, and Tori Deal and Faysal Shafaat come in fourth place.

This marks a massive win for Survivor fans. Desi and Chris are both Survivor alumni. Chanelle and Michaela also got their reality TV start with the CBS series, proving that Survivor players have what it takes to compete in The Challenge. While Cory Wharton hoped to pull out his first win, he must make do with second place. Johnny “Bananas” also wanted to take home his eighth win but couldn’t make it happen. As for Tori and Faysal, we’re sure we’ll see them again, as they’ve come staples in MTV’s The Challenge.

A sneak peek of the final shows the brutal road ahead

The Challenge: USA Season 2 winners and losers endure difficult mental and physical challenges throughout the finale. A sneak peek of the finale posted to Reddit shows host T.J. Lavin explaining what the finale holds for the remaining competitors.

“To become a Challenge champion, you need to show that you excel in multiple disciplines,” Lavin says. He then explains that the competitors will battle in categories of strength, smarts, skill, and a “steel stomach.” Day one of the final involves four trials that “test” the contestants’ skill levels in each of the four categories. The competitors who win in each trial receive a one-minute time advantage on the next part of the final. Contestants who are in last place for each trial receive a one-minute penalty.

So, what’s in store for day two of the final? Lavin explains that the competitors have to race for 10 miles.

“Now, just like this whole season, we love risks,” Lavin says to the concerned finalists. “So, if you’re feeling confident in any of the trials, you can take a risk and double down, which means, if you say, ‘I’m gonna win this one,’ and you do, you get a two-minute time advantage.” However, if a confident contestant loses, they receive a two-minute time penalty.

‘The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion’ premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023

The Challenge: USA Season 2 winners are almost crowned, meaning the season is nearly over. However, fans shouldn’t fret. MTV’s The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

The premise of the new season is simple: 24 competitors who’ve never won a season will compete against each other for their first win. “In the ruthless world of The Challenge, this newest group of non-champion, next-gen players must work together to win the grand prize — but it’s still anyone’s game,” the premise reads.

Fans hoping to see veteran players will still get their fill. Veteran mercenaries will enter the competition to compete against the main cast in eliminations.

This story was originally reported by PinkRose on Vevmo.

The Challenge: USA Season 2 finale airs on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023.

