‘The Circle’ Fans Are Disappointed After 1 Fan Favorite From Season 5 Refuses to Return

Following Shubham Goel’s return in Netflix‘s The Circle Season 5, fans hope more cast members will play again in future seasons. There were plenty of entertaining contestants in the most recent season, but one person surprisingly stood out among the rest. However, we have bad news for The Circle fans — the fan favorite has no intention of returning to the reality competition series.

Paris McTizic was Raven Sutton’s interpreter in ‘The Circle’ Season 5

Raven Sutton was one of the eight original players in The Circle Season 5, and she brought her interpreter Paris McTizic with her to the show. He wouldn’t influence any of Raven’s decisions; he was just there to interpret.

Raven was the first deaf contestant to play the game and became a frontrunner early in the competition. During the premiere, the cast had to rate one another after a short conversation, and Raven came in first place. As an influencer, she blocked Brett Robinson from The Circle.

A couple of episodes later, Raven became an influencer again when she finished second in the ratings. She, along with Chaz Lawery, eliminated Brian Clark, aka “Brittney,” from the game. Raven remained at the top of the ratings for the rest of the game, finishing in fourth and first place before the finale.

Sadly, Raven came in third place during The Circle Season 5 finale, ultimately losing the game to Sam Carmona.

Raven revealed that Paris doesn’t want to return to the Netflix series

Although Paris wasn’t technically playing the game during The Circle Season 5, fans grew to love him. His reactions to Raven’s chats with Marvin and his heartwarming friendship with Raven made Paris a favorite among fans. And viewers constantly expressed that they would love to see Paris play The Circle in a future season. Unfortunately, that likely won’t happen.

Raven posted a TikTok of her and Paris in The Circle Season 5 and captioned the video, “Paris appreciation post!”

In the comments section, one fan wrote, “Literally loved your interactions with Paris! I hope they ask him back to play.” And Raven replied, “Thank you. He doesn’t want to play unfortunately. Also he’ll probably be forced to play a catfish.”

‘The Circle’ Season 5 fans react to Paris’s decision

According to Raven, Paris won’t play The Circle by himself after season 5. And fans are understanding but disappointed that they likely won’t see him on their screens again.

“That makes sense,” one Reddit user wrote. “Playing as Paris would either give it away to the other players that he’s not catfishing or make everyone suspicious that he’s a catfish. Either way, none of those things would bode well for the game/entertainment part. But then again: it’s too bad! I liked Paris a lot and would love to see him play the game!”

A fan commented, “That’s disappointing. I liked him better than most of the contestants (probably because he wasn’t directly involved).”

“He could be the first person to catfish as himself, except name and profile pic,” someone else pointed out. “Like same age, gender, sexual orientation, relationship status, and personality and just use a different picture and name.”

The Circle Season 5 is available to stream on Netflix.