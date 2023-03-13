‘The Company You Keep’ Cast Calls Milo Ventimiglia the ‘F***ing Mayor’

ABC‘s The Company You Keep is Milo Ventimiglia’s next venture in the world of broadcast television. And his role as Charlie Nicoletti, a con man, is a lot different from This Is Us‘s Jack Pearson. But the difference in characters isn’t the only discrepancy between the two shows — not only does Milo Ventimiglia star in The Company You Keep, but he’s also an executive producer.

Milo Ventimiglia as Charlie Nicoletti | ABC/Raymond Liu

Milo Ventimiglia plays Charlie Nicoletti in ‘The Company You Keep’

The Company You Keep series premiere introduces Charlie Nicoletti, played by Milo Ventimiglia, as a con man who just pulled off the biggest con of his life with his family and fiancée Tina by his side. The Nicolettis tricked Patrick Maguire, an Irish mobster, into giving them $10 million for a warehouse they didn’t own.

Unfortunately, Tina ran off with the money. And Maguire’s consultant Daphne Finch later found the Nicolettis and demanded they give them back the $10 million (plus $5 million for getting a now imprisoned Maguire out of jail). So now, Charlie, his parents, and his sister are working off their debt to the Irish mob.

Amongst all of the chaos, Charlie met a woman named Emma Hill, and sparks immediately flew. She, like him, had just been dumped and was drowning her sorrows at a bar. Charlie and Emma spent the next 36 hours together, despite the fact that he was a criminal and she was a secret CIA agent.

Over the course of The Company You Keep, Charlie and Emma will continue to pursue a relationship even though they have no clue what the other does for a living. And Charlie will try to pay off his debt, while Emma will attempt to take down Daphne.

The cast of ‘The Company You Keep’ has the perfect way to describe Milo Ventimiglia

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Catherine Haena Kim, who plays Emma in The Company You Keep, discussed what it was like to work with Milo Ventimiglia.

“I appreciate that he’s just such a grounded, humble person for what a star he really is,” Kim shared. “Sarah Wayne Callies [who plays Birdie] says it best: ‘He’s the f***ing mayor when he’s on set.’ I’ve seen it firsthand, and it’s true. He knows every single crew member’s name. But not even that. He knows about, like, the second cousin three times removed you mentioned once at a holiday. That’s what’s crazy.”

Ventimiglia brought on many of the This Is Us crew for The Company You Keep, so it’s no surprise he has a good rapport with them. And since Ventimiglia’s a main cast member and an executive producer, we believe that the title of “f***ing mayor” suits him.

1 million down, 14 to go. Thanks for watching #TheCompanyYouKeep! pic.twitter.com/4njAVBmgsD — The Company You Keep (@CompanyYouKeep) March 6, 2023

Who is in the cast of ‘The Company You Keep’?

The cast of The Company You Keep includes:

Milo Ventimiglia as Charlie Nicoletti

Catherine Haena Kim as Emma Hill

William Fichtner as Leo Nicoletti

Polly Draper as Fran Nicoletti

Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie Nicoletti

Tim Chiou as David Hill

Freda Foh Shen as Grace Hill

James Saito as Joseph Hill

Felisha Terrell as Daphne Finch

Shaylee Mansfield as Ollie Nicoletti

And some notable recurring cast and guest stars are:

Timothy V. Murphy as Patrick Maguire

Bridget Regan as Tina

Sachin Bhatt as FBI Agent Singh

Barry Sloane as Connor Maguire

Luke Kirby as Jones Malone

Jes Macallan as Martha Pope

New episodes of The Company You Keep, starring Milo Ventimiglia, air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.