‘The Company You Keep’: Who Is Claire Fox? Why Marin Hinkle Looks Familiar

ABC‘s The Company You Keep continues to recruit great talent for its stellar cast. From Bridget Regan in the premiere to Luke Kirby in episode 3, we have been mighty impressed. And the latest addition to the cast of The Company You Keep is Marin Hinkle, who plays Claire Fox in episode 4, “All In.”

Marin Hinkle as Claire Fox | ABC/Eric McCandless

Marin Hinkle joins the cast of ‘The Company You Keep’ as Claire Fox

The Company You Keep fans first heard the name Claire Fox in episode 3 when David Hill received a call from her. His senatorial campaign was running on fumes. And he was desperate to gain any traction in the polls, especially after his party threatened to pull their support. So when Claire called David, he was willing to hear her out.

We don’t know much about Claire, but we infer she’s bad news. Joseph Hill called her a “shark in the water” in episode 4. And both Joseph and David’s campaign manager warned the senatorial candidate against getting into bed with her. But it was too late — David had already agreed to accept her help.

Claire, played by Marin Hinkle, first showed her face in The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 4 when she appeared at a fundraiser for David’s campaign. Her appearance was brief, but fans immediately got the impression that Claire is not someone you want to mess with.

Marin Hinkle’s movies and television shows

The Company You Keep is definitely not Marin Hinkle’s first rodeo — the actor who plays Claire appeared in numerous movies and television shows prior to the ABC series.

Hinkle starred in Once and Again, Two and a Half Men, Brothers & Sisters, The Sarah Silverman Program, Deception, Madam Secretary, Speechless, Homeland, and countless other shows. She also was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series in 2019 and 2020 for her role as Rose Weissman in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which also stars Milo Ventimiglia.

Hinkle’s film credits include I’m Not Rappaport, Frequency, I Am Sam, Dark Blue, Friends with Money, What Just Happened, Quarantine, Imagine That, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Jumanji: The Next Level, and more.

? *Spoiler Alert* Here’s a teaser to get you to Sunday #thecompanyyoukeep pic.twitter.com/whLrUPbEgG — Catherine Haena Kim (@catherinehkim) March 17, 2023

Will Claire continue to appear in ‘The Company You Keep’ Season 1?

Although her time in The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 4 was short, we expect to see a lot more of Claire in future episodes.

She’s going to play a significant role in David’s story this season. And we doubt Joseph will be happy when he learns David is working with Claire. But only time will tell what she has up her sleeve regarding David’s campaign. And it will be interesting to see if Joseph can get his son out of this mess.

New episodes of The Company You Keep, starring Marin Hinkle as Claire Fox, air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

