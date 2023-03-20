‘The Company You Keep’ Episode 4 Recap: Charlie Meets the Parents in ‘All In’

We don’t know what’s more intimidating — getting kidnapped or meeting your significant other’s parents. Unfortunately for Charlie Nicoletti from ABC‘s The Company You Keep, he had to endure both trials. But perhaps the two events were connected in The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 4, “All In,” which premiered on Sunday, March 19, following a short hiatus.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 4, “All In.”]

Catherine Haena Kim as Emma Hill and Milo Ventimiglia as Charlie Nicoletti | ABC/Eric McCandless

The CIA kidnaps Charlie in ‘The Company You Keep’ Episode 4

The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 3 ended on a cliffhanger when people grabbed Charlie off the streets and shoved him into their van. And when episode 4 begins, Charlie is in an interrogation room, hooked up to a lie detector. As it turns out, the CIA and Emma are behind the kidnapping.

When Emma filled out a relationship form in episode 3, the agency found red flags in Charlie’s background check. The CIA discovered that Charlie overstayed his visa in Nicaragua in 2013. And he didn’t resurface until six months later when he showed up at the Mexican border on foot. They know Charlie’s hiding something, and this is their harsh way of finding out what it is.

While an agent asks Charlie questions about his past, Emma stands behind a two-way mirror. The only question that genuinely shakes him is, “Did you know Emma Hill is a CIA officer?” Charlie pauses, looks straight at the mirror, and answers, “I do now.” Dun dun dun!

When interrogated about Nicaragua, Charlie confesses that he was in prison during the unaccounted-for months. He claims he was drunk with his friends and punched a military official (which we have a hard time believing). The government sentenced him to seven months in jail. And with that revelation, the CIA clears Charlie.

Afterward, Emma drives Charlie home, and he has difficulty processing this recent turn of events. But he insists that he and Emma are “good,” even though we all know they are anything but. Emma thinks she knows Charlie’s secret when, in reality, the lies run deeper than a seven-month jail sentence in Nicaragua.

Back at the Hill house, David convinces Emma to invite Charlie to his campaign fundraiser. She hesitantly agrees after Joseph overhears and insists that she brings her new boyfriend. And when Emma leaves, we learn that David’s polling numbers are making a comeback, and donations are piling up. So whoever this Claire Fox is, she’s assumingly resurrected David’s campaign in The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 4.

Joseph does warn David that Claire’s support “comes at a cost,” though. But his father doesn’t know she’s behind David’s newfound success.

Are Emma’s parents charmed by Charlie?

Connor Maguire returns in The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 4, much to Daphne Finch’s dismay. Connor’s unhappy with her partnership with the Irish mob’s rivals, so he’s here to clean up his half-sister’s mess.

Daphne rushes to the Nicoletti’s bar demanding more money. Fed up, Charlie tells her that the family can get her $10 million by the end of the week, even though they owe her $14 million. But it sounds like Daphne values speed over quantity because she agrees to forgive the $4 million if he can pull this off. And it will all come down to an underground poker game.

Robert Renway, the owner of a major private security firm that hires mercenaries, holds a high-stakes poker game on his yacht once a month. To get in on it, Charlie takes on the persona of Ernesto, an arms dealer. “Ernesto” catches Robert’s eye at a club, and he invites him to the private game on the yacht.

Before the ultimate con, Charlie has one more thing he has to do — meet Emma’s family. Unfortunately, Robert also attends the fundraiser, but as a con man, Charlie’s ready for almost anything, and he plays it cool without being made.

Grace immediately takes a liking to Charlie, while Joseph is more skeptical about his daughter’s “too smooth” boyfriend. Joseph brings these concerns to Charlie, but Emma overhears and yells at her father for judging him. Charlie insists that it’s OK, and he leaves.

Claire Fox, who Joseph calls a “shark in the water,” is also in attendance, and she introduces Jennifer West to David. Claire insists that Jennifer join his campaign, and David agrees in The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 4. So we imagine David is in over his head, which won’t end well for the Hills.

Someone took Charlie, and you're going to have to wait to find out who. See you March 19 for an all-new #TheCompanyYouKeep ❤️‍? pic.twitter.com/yOdxl0RDxB — The Company You Keep (@CompanyYouKeep) March 8, 2023

Does Emma discover Charlie’s secret in ‘The Company You Keep’ Episode 4?

The following night, Charlie arrives for the poker game on the yacht in The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 4. Fran and Birdie pose as caterers while Leo acts as a dealer. Leo slips up and calls Fran by her real name, but they play it off. And after purposefully losing a few hands, Charlie acts heated, causing Robert to suggest he get some fresh air. And the con is on.

Donning ski masks, Charlie, Birdie, and Fran bag the money from the stash room. Afterward, Charlie returns to the game, a decoy getaway boat sets sail, and Fran and Birdie make off with the $10 million in bins after the yacht docks.

Elsewhere, Connor questions Daphne about how she ended up working for their father. She tells Connor that Patrick showed up at her mother’s funeral. And the more Daphne got to know him, the more potential she saw in the family business. She wants to unite every street-level operation by making them dependent on the mob for distribution. And then sell at a loss, undercut the competition, and steal their rivals’ networks. Under the promise of more money, Connor agrees to work with Daphne.

However, when Charlie is making his getaway from the scene, Connor corners him with his men. He takes the $10 million for himself, and all the while, Emma and FBI Agent Vikram Singh are watching the scene unfold. But, of course, Emma never sees Charlie. He does drive past her, but he’s wearing a ski mask.

Connor calls Daphne and basically taunts her, so their truce was evidently fake. And perhaps Daphne will seek the Nicolettis for help in getting back at her half-brother.

The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 5, “The Spy Who Loved Me,” airs Sunday, March 26, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.