‘The Company You Keep’: Who Is Simon? Why Geoff Stults Looks Familiar

Another familiar face is joining ABC‘s The Company You Keep — Geoff Stults. The actor is joining the likes of Bridget Regan, Luke Kirby, Jes Macallan, and Paul Blackthorne, who all previously guest-starred in the show. But unlike his predecessors, it sounds like Stults is sticking around for a while.

Geoff Stults as Simon | ABC/Raymond Liu

Geoff Stults plays Simon in ‘The Company You Keep’ Episode 6

The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 6, “The Real Thing,” starring Geoff Stults as Simon, will premiere on Sunday, April 2, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

The synopsis for “The Real Thing” reads, “Birdie reaches out to an old flame to help the family steal a painting. Meanwhile, Emma grapples with Charlie’s admission and must deal with conflicts of interest at work at the CIA.”

As fans recall, Charlie told Emma the truth about his occupation at the end of The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 5. He previously learned that Daphne wanted to use John Baylor’s black book to blackmail Emma and her family. So Charlie immediately ran to his girlfriend (because he loved her) and told her about Daphne’s plans. And in doing so, he also came clean about his criminal status.

So while Charlie and Emma are overcoming this latest hurdle in The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 6, Birdie will reunite with her daughter’s father — Simon, played by Geoff Stults. And according to the synopsis, Simon will get in on a Nicoletti con in the upcoming hour.

What movies and television shows has Geoff Stults starred in?

Aside from The Company You Keep, Geoff Stults has appeared in numerous television series and films in his decades-long career.

Fans might recognize the actor from his roles in 7th Heaven, October Road, Happy Town, How I Met Your Mother, Bones, The Finder, Enlisted, The Odd Couple, Zoo, Grace and Frankie, Man with a Plan, Stargirl, Guilty Party, and Cowboy Bebop.

Over on the film side of his credits, Stults starred in Wedding Crashers, The Break-Up, She’s Out of My League, J. Edgar, Only the Brave, and 12 Strong.

And now, Geoff Stults has a recurring role in the ABC show, The Company You Keep.

Are Simon’s intentions pure?

Birdie has alluded to Geoff Stults’ character Simon in previous The Company You Keep episodes. He dipped out on Birdie and their daughter Ollie an unspecified amount of time ago, and Simon has recently been trying to contact his ex. He’s been calling her nonstop, but Birdie (understandably so) has been ignoring him.

Now, Birdie has no choice but to accept Simon’s call when she and the rest of his Nicolettis need his help to steal a painting for Daphne. According to Deadline, Simon comes from a wealthy family and worked in the New York art scene. But he got addicted to drugs, which likely didn’t help his relationship with Birdie. Now Simon claims he’s a changed man and wants a second chance with Birdie and Ollie.

Nothing is ever as it seems in The Company You Keep, so we’re hesitant to believe that Simon will help the Nicolettis steal a painting and jeopardize his career out of the goodness of his heart. Even though we haven’t technically met him yet, we know how television shows (and specifically this television show) work. So while we’re watching Simon try to charm his way back into Birdie and Ollie’s lives, we’ll also be waiting for the other shoe to drop.

The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 6, “The Real Thing,” starring Geoff Stults, airs Sunday, April 2, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

