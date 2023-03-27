‘The Company You Keep’: Who Is John Baylor? Why Paul Blackthorne Looks Familiar

ABC‘s The Company You Keep has featured a slew of noteworthy guest stars in its first four episodes, from Luke Kirby as Jones to Marin Hinkle as Claire Fox. And the show adds another familiar face in The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 5 — Paul Blackthorne.

Paul Blackthorne | Photo by: Maarten de Boer/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Paul Blackthorne plays John Baylor in ‘The Company You Keep’ Episode 5

After being slighted by her half-brother Connor Maguire in The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 4, Daphne Finch is out for revenge. And perhaps she has set her sights on Paul Blackthorne’s character, John Baylor, in The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 5 as a result.

The synopsis for “The Spy Who Loved Me” reads, “Daphne enlists the Nicolettis to steal a book of blackmail from a DC fixer. Later, Charlie puts his relationship with Emma on the line to ensure her safety.”

As the synopsis suggests, Daphne wants the Nicoletti family to con a spy, who happens to be John Baylor. He appears to be posing as a college professor, but word has it that he has a blackmail book, and Daphne is desperate to get her hands on it. Perhaps it contains dirt on Connor?

Whatever the case may be, we hope that Daphne shaves off a large portion of the Nicolettis’ debt if they can steal the spy’s book. It’s one thing to con a corrupt pastor and another thing to fool a spy. This job won’t come easy, and as seen in the preview for The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 5, Paul Blackthorne’s character seemingly catches Charlie trying to steal his book. And as a result, he holds a gun to Leo’s head.

Paul Blackthorne’s movies and television shows

The Company You Keep fans might recognize Paul Blackthorne from some of his other parts in movies and television shows.

The actor’s most notable role is probably as Quentin Lance in Arrow on The CW, which he also reprised in other Arrowverse shows. Blackthorne also appeared in ER, 24, Big Shots, Lipstick Jungle, Burn Notice, Leverage, White Collar, The Gates, The River, The InBetween, and many more series.

Blackthorne’s film credits include Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, Special, A Christmas Carol, Justice League: Doom, Dumb and Dumber To, Daisy Winters, and Margrete: Queen of the North.

And now, Paul Blackthorne is joining the cast of The Company You Keep.

Meet the rest of the cast of ‘The Company You Keep’ Episode 5

Aside from Paul Blackthorne, the cast of The Company You Keep Season 1 Episode 5 includes:

Milo Ventimiglia as Charlie Nicoletti

Catherine Haena Kim as Emma Hill

William Fichtner as Leo Nicoletti

Polly Draper as Fran Nicoletti

Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie Nicoletti

Tim Chiou as David Hill

Freda Foh Shen as Grace Hill

James Saito as Joseph Hill

Felisha Terrell as Daphne Finch

Courtney Taylor as Mason

Josh Braaten as Cas

Andrea Cortés as Jennifer West

Nelson Lee

Efka Kvaraciejus as Seamus

Emily Goss

Jeremy Luke as Otto

David Douglas as Doug

Darren Lo as Bing

New episodes of The Company You Keep air Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

