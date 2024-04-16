'The Golden Bachelor' couple, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, are divorcing. Contestant April Kirkwood apologized for her insensitive comments about the split.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor introduced Gerry Turner to Theresa Nist, and they quickly fell in love. Gerry got down one knee for Theresa at the end of the season, and they tied the knot on live TV in January 2024. Unfortunately, their love didn’t last, as the couple announced their imminent divorce in April 2024. Fellow contestant April Kirkwood commented on the divorce and later apologized for the comments. Here’s what she wrote to Theresa.

The Golden Bachelor couple, Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner, are officially getting a divorce. The couple discussed their split on TV, and Theresa addressed fans on Instagram.

“To everyone who has expressed love, support, and kindness to me, I thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Theresa wrote. “You are all such wonderful human beings. It means the world to me that you took the time to reach out to me, whether in person, on the phone, by text, or by direct message. You are all so kind to do so.”

Fellow contestant April Kirkwood let Theresa know that she saw this one coming. “I wish you the very best,” April wrote. “I truly tried to tell you, but this was your lesson to experience. Much love!”

Fans didn’t appreciate April’s comment to Theresa, as they found it tone-deaf. The contestant took to the comments once more to apologize.

“I would like to publicly apologize for my error in judgment,” April wrote. “I sincerely meant no ill will. I wish all women only peace and power to be their best selves. This was not one for me. Much love and gratitude for understanding. Always, April.”

“I care for all women in the world,” April continued in another comment. “I want us all to learn from each other and be smart and empowered. Lessons offer us the opportunity. We’ve all had our hearts broken … what we do with it is entirely up to us! Let’s rock this world, ladies. Theresa can lead the way!”

In yet another comment, April added that she spoke to Theresa. “I spoke with Theresa,” she told a fan. “Thank you for calling this to my attention. Poor judgment call on my part.”

‘The Golden Bachelor’ contestant April Kirkwood | ABC/Ricky Middlesworth

April Kirkwood apologized to Theresa Nist for her initial comment on The Golden Bachelor divorce. However, before the apology, fans called out the contestant.

“If you told her, ‘I told you so,’ in one of the lowest times of her life, you are NOT her friend. Shame on you,” a fan commented to April.

“For you to take such a difficult moment for Theresa and turn it into an ‘I told you so!’ moment and make it about yourself is so unbelievably cringe,” yet another fan added. “I hope anyone who has ever used you as a therapist sees the type of person you really are.”

Theresa didn’t comment on the drama between April and her fans. However, she did comment on what a fan said about Leslie Fhima, Gerry Turner’s runner-up.

“I hope you stopped being friends with Leslie,” a fan commented.

“I love Leslie,” Theresa responded. “We are friends for life.”

