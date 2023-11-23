'The Golden Bachelor' star Gerry Turner discussed how he still had 'questions' for Leslie and Theresa before choosing his winner.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor is an absolute hit for the franchise, as we love Gerry Turner’s journey to find lasting love. Gerry is the ideal Bachelor — and at 72 years old, he’s quickly falling in love with the women in his season. After hometowns, he gave roses to his final two. During an interview about his experience, he said he still had “questions” for his final women.

[Spoiler alert: The Golden Bachelor spoilers ahead regarding the final two women.]

‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Gerry Turner said he still had ‘questions’ that his daughters could pick up on

After watching The Golden Bachelor hometowns, we see how difficult this process has become for Gerry Turner.

Gerry met the families of his final three women, making the experience even more real. After meeting the kids, grandkids, and siblings, the show star broke down in tears when it came down to giving his final rose at the rose ceremony. Gerry gave his first rose to Leslie Fhima, and the hometowns left on a cliffhanger when it came to giving his second rose to Theresa Nist or Faith Martin. To our surprise, he handed the rose to Theresa, making her and Leslie his final two.

With The Golden Bachelor finale looming, Gerry has an even more difficult decision. He spoke to Access Hollywood about how he still had lingering “questions” for Leslie and Theresa that his daughters could also pick up on.

“I really think that the wisdom and the perspective of someone in their 40s and mid to late 40s was very helpful to me because I had some … questions at that point,” Gerry said. “And my daughters picked up on the same questions in discussions with the women on those two dates. Oh, it was uncanny.”

His daughters pushed him to apply for the show

Gerry Turner’s daughters and granddaughters | ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

Jenny and Angie Turner — Gerry Turner’s two daughters — supported him going on The Golden Bachelor to find love. While on Good Morning America, Gerry discussed how he and his daughters saw an advertisement for The Golden Bachelor while watching another Bachelor Nation show. That’s when they urged him to apply.

“When that ad came up, they were instantly like, ‘Dad, this is for you. You should do this,'” Gerry said. “And so I remember trying to memorize the website to go to, and the next morning, I actually filled out the questionnaire. Oh boy, I’ll tell you what, it took off.”

Gerry Turner talked about falling in love with more than 1 woman ahead of ‘The Golden Bachelor’ finale

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner has a tough decision to make with Leslie Fhima and Theresa Nist as the final two women. We’ll likely see Gerry shed more tears as he comes to his last decision. But does he really fall in love with both of them?

“When you’re in the moment with someone, and you get caught up in the excitement and the glamour and the energy of what’s going on, you feel like you’re in love with someone,” Gerry said on the Jennifer Hudson Show. “You might even say the words. And then when you get away from all the energy that was surrounding that moment, you peel it back, you realize that, yeah, that woman was wonderful, but she wasn’t the right woman for you. And when you said or thought that you loved her, it probably wasn’t genuine.”

Elements of this story were originally reported by Reality Steve.

The Golden Bachelor airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.