What happened between Gerry Turner and the girlfriend he had before Theresa Nist? A close family member says 'The Golden Bachelor' rumors are false.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor brought a new generation into reality TV, and we loved every minute of Gerry Turner’s journey. Gerry found the next great love of his life with Theresa Nist. While on the show, he said he didn’t sustain any long-term relationships after his wife died. But one of Gerry’s ex-girlfriends claimed he wasn’t telling the truth. Recently, Gerry’s close family member set the record straight. Here’s what the family member had to say about the damaging rumors.

A close family member of ‘The Golden Bachelor’ star Gerry Turner claims the ex-girlfriend rumors aren’t true

The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner seemed the perfect lead for the new Bachelor Nation show. At the beginning of the season, he explained how he was married to his high school sweetheart for over 42 years until she suddenly died of an infection. He noted that he hoped to find the next great love of his life, as he hadn’t dated seriously since the death of Toni Turner.

A day before The Golden Bachelor finale was set to air, The Hollywood Reporter dropped a bombshell article that included quotes from Gerry’s alleged ex-girlfriend. The ex, named “Carolyn” in the piece, said Gerry hit on her shortly after his wife’s death. They allegedly sustained a relationship, and she agreed to move in with him in his Indiana home. Unfortunately, their relationship deteriorated over time, with the last straw being when Gerry allegedly told Carolyn that he didn’t want to take her to his high school reunion after she gained 10 pounds.

Friends and relatives verified Carolyn’s story to The Hollywood Reporter. But a close family member of Gerry’s says the story isn’t true. “None of that is true, no,” the family member told The Sun. “It’s all out of spite.”

The family member added that the ex-girlfriend just “wanted her name on the lease” of Gerry’s home. “He said no, and that was it for them,” they continued. “I don’t even remember her name.”

Gerry Turner responded to the damaging claims

The Golden Bachelor lead, Gerry Turner, heard the rumors of what happened with his alleged ex-girlfriend. He also commented on the article during an interview.

“I guess I haven’t really looked at it as how accurate it is,” Gerry told The New York Times regarding the claims, The Hollywood Reporter notes. “I’ve more looked at it in terms of timing, and how it really doesn’t fit with all of the positive things that are going on in my life right now. I mean, I’m sitting across from Theresa right now, and I look at her, and she’s the love of my life. And I really don’t have time to think about some of the other stuff.”

Gerry also spoke to Katie Couric Media. “I guess I would say this: I dated a number of women, but then it becomes an issue of how you define whether you’re in a relationship,” he noted of his exes. “[The relationship referenced in The Hollywood Reporter] really didn’t [last a few years].”

We look forward to hearing more about Gerry and Theresa Nist’s upcoming winter wedding in January 2024.

