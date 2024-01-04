'The Golden Bachelor' stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist had a wedding registry ahead of their big day. Here's what they asked for.

ABC’s The Golden Bachelor wedding is here, and we can’t wait to watch Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner’s big day on the small screen. ABC will pay for Theresa and Gerry’s wedding, but the couple still has a wedding registry for all of their guests to contribute to. So, what’s on the registry? Here’s what to know.

The Golden Bachelor wedding is finally here, and Theresa Nist and Gerry Turner have a beautiful evening planned. Theresa and Gerry are getting married at La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California. All of the women who compete for Gerry’s heart are invited to the big day. And, of course, Gerry and Theresa have their family involved in the wedding. All in all, the wedding will have about 125 guests — plus, of course, the millions of viewers tuning into ABC.

Gerry and Theresa haven’t publicly advertised their wedding registry. However, according to The Sun, the couple has a list of items they’d love for their friends and family to purchase.

“We are so excited to share our Amazon Wedding Registry with you all,” the couple wrote, according to the publication. “We hope this curated list inspires you and your loved ones on your own special days!”

So, what’s on the registry? The list contains big-ticket items, like a Samsung 55-inch Art Mode Smart TV for $1,197. They also want the accompanying Deco TV Gold Frame for $599 and a Sonos Move Battery Powered Smart Speaker for $369.

As for the kitchen, Gerry and Theresa want a 12-piece Caraway Ceramic Cookware set, valued at $397. They also want an 11-piece Caraway Ceramic Bakeware set for $395, and a cream-colored Smeg Retro Style Coffee Maker Machine for $229.

The registry contains more inexpensive options, too. The couple asked for an Aluci Pickleball Set for $50, a Dash Popcorn Maker for $25, a Recyo Cable Knit White Throw Blanket for $33, and a set of six Lorren Home Trends Crystal Glasses for $30. They also asked for a Slothmore Back Massager for $140.

They may have to relocate all of their belongings once they move

The Golden Bachelor wedding marks an extremely exciting time for Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist. While they get their own televised wedding, they’ll also receive gifts from over 100 guests. However, the couple should remember that they might have to relocate whatever belongings they receive.

Gerry and Theresa initially spoke about relocating to Charleston, South Carolina, after their wedding. While Gerry lives in Indiana and Theresa lives in New Jersey, they thought South Carolina was a place they could agree on.

“You know, I have a son and a daughter,” Theresa said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. “I live four minutes from my daughter and my three grandsons in Shrewsbury. But, I have a son who lives in South Carolina. So, it would be an hour and 45 minutes from there. We want the family to visit all the time.”

It appears plans have changed, though. Gerry and Theresa might stay in Theresa’s home state. “I like that area, and Theresa’s home is 15 minutes from the ocean, and that is so attractive to me,” Gerry told People. “So, we have more than one option to explore. We’ll find the spot that we’re both happy with.”

