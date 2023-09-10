When is 'The Masked Singer' Season 10 premiere? Here's what to know about the new season of the show and what fans can expect.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 10 premiere date is quickly approaching, and fans can’t wait to see which celebrities are singing under masks this season. While the network set the original premiere date for the end of September, fans were shocked to see that the first episode of the season airs earlier than expected. So, when is The Masked Singer Season 10 premiere date, and how can fans watch?

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 10 premiere date and time

The Masked Singer Season 10 airs its premiere on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. The premiere immediately follows the NFL Double Header the same night. Once this initial premiere airs, the show takes a two-week hiatus and returns in full force on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET.

The premiere on Sunday, Sept. 10, promises greatness to fans, as Fox says the episode contains “one of the biggest, can’t-miss unmaskings in the show’s history.” Several celebrity duos will take the stage without masks to offer incredible performances that fans won’t want to miss. The duos include Michelle Williams and Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone from NSYNC and Bow Wow, and Victor Oladipo and Barry Zito. These unmasked singers were once contestants from seasons 1-3 on the show.

Additionally, the first episode will give clues regarding the future competitors that fans will see this season, and the panelists will give their best guesses. Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke rejoin as the judges, and Nick Cannon is the host.

Once the premiere ends, the competition begins in earnest on Sept. 27. There should be minimal interruptions with the season moving forward.

‘The Masked Singer’ judges with host Nick Cannon for ’80s night in season 9 | Fox via Getty Images

How to watch the premiere

So, how can fans catch The Masked Singer Season 10 premiere on Sept. 10 and the rest of the season on Sept. 27?

Fans with cable can catch the season on Fox. Those without Fox can catch the show live by streaming it via Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV in select cities, YouTube TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Vidgo. YouTube TV and Fubo offer seven-day free trials, while DirecTV Stream has a five-day free trial.

Viewers who can wait until after the episodes air can catch new episodes with a regular Hulu subscription. New episodes drop a day after they premiere, so fans can expect to see them available for streaming on Thursdays. Currently, Hulu has seasons 1-9 available to stream.

The new season promises twists, both new and old

Fans catching The Masked Singer Season 10 premiere can expect several twists and a new format. The new season begins with three groups of singers, and each group will have their own Battle Royale semi-final episodes. One Wild Card contestant will also be introduced per group. And the “Ding Dong Keep It On” bell returns for the Battle Royale semi-final episodes. When a judge rings this bell, they choose to save a losing contestant. The bell can only ring once during the entire season.

Like past seasons, the show will feature theme nights. Known theme nights this season include “Trolls Night,” “Harry Potter Night,” a night featuring music from Elton John, “NFL Night,” “One Hit Wonders,” “2000s Night,” “Disco Night,” “I Wanna Rock,” and “Soundtrack of My Life,” just to name a few.

Viewers will see 16 new masks hit the stage, with the first starting on Sept. 10, 2023. As for the first singer, previews show the Anonymouse singing Heart’s “What About Love?” — and fans already have their guesses.

This story was originally reported by Entertainment Weekly.

