Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 11 continues with the Group A finals on “Queen Night.” Starfish, Ugly Sweater, and Goldfish take the stage once more and battle it out to move forward. Unfortunately, two masked singers will be unmasked and head home. So, who wins for Group A? Here are The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers regarding the Group A finals ahead.]

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 Spoilers: Here’s who wins the Group A finals

Goldfish in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 | Michael Becker/Fox

Starfish, Ugly Sweater, and Goldfish duke it out on “Queen Night” in The Masked Singer Season 11, and fans will see which two singers get unmasked. As for who’s moving forward, fans suspect it’s Goldfish. Spoilers leaked early on in the season and appeared to show Goldfish in the finals, proving that she won for Group A.

This means Ugly Sweater and Starfish will be unmasked on “Queen Night,” as a double elimination goes down during the episode.

An early promo for the episode shows Goldfish singing “The Show Must Go On” by Queen, and fans adore her performance. Goldfish begins the song by tracing her finger along a fishbowl and looking into a vanity mirror before taking the stage.

“This is easily her best performance,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “Thank goodness she didn’t ruin Queen, but it seems like she just barely did it well enough. I didn’t notice a lot of energy, I’m not complaining about, I’m just saying that seems a bit weird. Overall, I’d probably give this an 8.5/10 or 9/10. Definitely not a 10/10 because this performance was not perfect and was lacking in certain aspects of it. But it still definitely is her best.”

Who is singing as Goldfish? Fans think they know who it is

So, who is Goldfish on The Masked Singer Season 11? Fans are sure it’s High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens.

“It’s o-fish-al, you finally caught me in The Masked Singer net,” Goldfish said in her first clue package. “When I first started out, I made a splash overnight, but all that success made me feel like I was living in a fishbowl.”

“Sometimes the most transformative moments are actually breakups,” she continued in her second clue package. “I always thought I would be married young, like my mom, but dating in Hollywood is hard, and this Goldfish wasn’t always lucky.”

Goldfish gives even more clues during “Queen Night” and points to hearing the “worst news” of her life at one point.

“I received the worst news,” Goldfish told the judges. “I lost my number one supporter.”

Fans think this clue reinforces Hudgens’ identity.

“Vanessa lost her father the day before her Grease opening. In February of 2016,” a fan pointed out on Reddit.

Many fans suspect Goldfish wins the entire competition, especially given how much screen time she receives during the promos.

Fans think the Ding Dong Keep it On Bell might be used again

Fans have already seen the Ding Dong Keep It On Bell ring once in The Masked Singer Season 11. Rita Ora rang the bell to save Poodle Moth. However, some fans think the bell will make another appearance, as an early promo shows Ora ringing the bell again in a different outfit.

“The whole thing with Rita ringing the bell in the promos with a different outfit has really been having me thinking, as one of my friends told me that he found out [from] someone who knew leaks for this season, that apparently, Rita would be breaking the rules, and either Gumball or Seal would get the bell …,” a fan wrote on Reddit.

Other fans think Ora was testing the bell, which is what they see in the promo.

“Rita, although she is a UK judge, is a judge for the first time in the USA; she doesn’t know the US format, so my theory is that group B was filmed first, and Nick at the end of the group was explaining to Rita how the bell worked itself, and then she, Rita, went to test how the bell worked …,” another fan guessed.

The Masked Singer Season 11 airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

