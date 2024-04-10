Who sings as Ugly Sweater in 'The Masked Singer' Season 11? Here's the most popular guess from viewers and who the panelists think it is.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 11 is here with “Transformers Night,” and fans can’t wait to see the Group A singers take the stage once more. Fans have already seen Ugly Sweater’s debut, and many viewers suspect they know exactly who’s singing under the mask. So, who is Ugly Sweater? Here’s the most popular guess.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers ahead regarding Ugly Sweater.]

Who is Ugly Sweater in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11?

“Transformers Night” on The Masked Singer Season 11 brings the Group A masks and the Group A wild card to the stage. Goldfish, Starfish, Lovebird, Ugly Sweater, and Koala will compete in the hopes of moving forward in the competition. “Transformers Night” features a double elimination, so only three masks will continue to the next round.

Viewers saw Ugly Sweater’s clue package at the beginning of the competition. “When I hit the scene as a young, handsome Ugly Sweater, I was the epitome of style on top of the world,” he says while walking outside. However, he says he “unraveled” and lost focus. “I went from living in penthouses to sleeping on park benches. My life was hanging on by a thread. But when I hit rock bottom, I realized I had to change.” Ugly Sweater says he turned his life around and is now “better than before.”

So, who sings under the Ugly Sweater mask? Fans feel sure it’s Charlie Wilson, the former lead vocalist of the Gap Band. After the Gap Bands’ retirement, Wilson continued his solo career.

“I grew up listening to his music, and that voice is absolutely unmistakable,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “Ugly Sweater is, without a doubt, the lead singer of the Gap Band. Charlie Wilson!!!! An absolute legend.”

‘Without a doubt,” another fan wrote. “[I] know the voice, and his drug problems left him homeless for awhile before coming back stronger.”

Robin Thicke guessed Charlie Wilson in a previous episode

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 ‘Transformers Night’ | Michael Becker/Fox

Robin Thicke is thinking like The Masked Singer Season 11 fans. After Ugly Sweater sang “The Best” by Tina Turner, the masked singer presented an orange sweater to the judges with the word “featuring” across it.

“Ugly Sweater’s always in style,” the singer said. “Must be why the biggest stars want to work with me.”

Thicke then made his guesses. “When we’re talking soulful vocal legends, there are only a few people that I think this could be,” he said. “The blue vinyl makes me think of R&B — someone like Aaron Neville, Ronald Isley, Eddie Levert. And I’m not sure, because I didn’t quite hear it in the the voice this time, and I know this guy’s voice so well. But could this be from The Gap Band, Charlie Wilson?”

“Love Charlie Wilson!” Rita Ora added. She guessed Verdine White from Earth, Wind & Fire sang as Ugly Sweater.

Ken Jeong had a different guess. He believed that Ugly Sweater was producer Nile Rodgers.

These singers were already unmasked in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11

The Masked Singer Season 11 has already unmasked several superstars.

In episode 5, Sisqó was revealed as Lizard. Sir Lion sang as Billy Bush in episode 4, Joe Bastianich sang as Spaghetti and Meatballs in episode 3, Savannah Chrisley sang as Afghan Hound in episode 2, and Kevin Hart sang as Book in episode 1.

The double elimination in “Transformers Night” means at least two celebrities will remove their masks and reveal their identities. The other three Group A masks will continue to the following week.

The Masked Singer Season 11 airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.