'The Masked Singer' Season 11 introduces Koala, the wild card from Group A, during 'Transformers Night.' Here's who fans think it is.

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 11 continues on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, with “Transformers Night.” Five masks hit the stage and belt out their best tunes in the hopes of continuing in the competition. Fans will also get to hear Koala, the wild card from Group A. So, who’s singing under the Koala mask? Here are the early guesses from fans.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 11 spoilers ahead regarding Koala.]

Who is Koala in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11?

The Masked Singer Season 11 introduced the Group A masks during the premiere — but they left out the wild card. Now, Koala, the wild card from the group, will take the stage for the first time. The preview for the episode shows the masked singer singing “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears.

Fans don’t know much about Koala before “Transformers Night.” Given the short clip, the masked singer wears a koala headpiece with a red and gold striped jacket and matching pants. He wears purple gloves, a purple belt, and a purple and gold cape. Koala also wears a red, gold, and purple hat with a feather. His outfit colors give the illusion of royalty.

“I think this is Terry Crews,” Rita Ora guesses after listening to Koala’s performance. Robin Thicke guesses Michael Irvin, and Ken Jeong guesses Deion Sanders.

Many fans suspect that Ora is on the right track with her guess.

“I’d go with what Ken and or Rita said,” a fan commented on Reddit. “My guess is Deion Sanders or Terry Crews. I might make a more solid guess if we hear more from him, but for now, I’ll stick with those two.”

“I think it’s Terry Crews,” another fan wrote. While Crews is known for being a former football player, he once talked about how he loves to sing, making this guess a good one.

Other popular guesses include Jamie Foxx or Lemar from BBC’s Fame Academy. Lemar participated in The Masked Singer UK Season 5. However, several fans think Koala likely isn’t Lemar, as Lemar isn’t well-known in the US.

“Lemar is not well known in the states, like, at all,” another fan commented. “Koala is likely an athlete of sorts, going off the few guesses we saw the judges make.”

These masks hit the stage for ‘Transformers Night’

Aside from Koala, four other masks hit the stage for “Transformers Night” in The Masked Singer Season 11. Goldfish, Starfish, Ugly Sweater, and Lovebird join Koala on stage and hope to advance to the next round for the Group A masked singers. The preview for the episode also shows that there will be a double elimination.

Some fans are already guessing who they think will be out of the season by the end of the episode. Viewers suspect Koala may head home with Lovebird. Other fans suspect Lovebird will get eliminated first followed by Starfish. Goldfish and Ugly Sweater seem to be frontrunners in Group A.

“Transformers Night” is sure to inspire awe, as the episode opens with Optimus Prime charging onto the stage. Host Nick Cannon explains that the episode celebrates the 40th anniversary of Transformers.

Who’s been unmasked in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 so far?

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11 Transformers Night | Michael Becker/Fox

Fans watching The Masked Singer Season 11 have already seen several famous celebrities reveal their identities.

In episode 5, Lizard was unmasked to reveal Sisqó. Sir Lion sang as Billy Bush in episode 4, Joe Bastianich sang as Spaghetti and Meatballs in episode 3, Savannah Chrisley sang as Afghan Hound in episode 2, and Kevin Hart sang as Book in the premiere.

The Masked Singer Season 11 airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

