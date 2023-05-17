Is ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Finale Rigged? Alleged Set Worker Claims Yes

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 9 finale is finally here on May 17, 2023. Fans get to see Medusa and Macaw duke it out on stage for the Golden Mask trophy. According to someone who allegedly worked on the show’s production, producers rigged the finale from the beginning of the season. Here’s what the alleged worker posted online.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 9 spoilers ahead regarding the finale.]

Medusa and Nick Cannon in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 | Fox via Getty Images

Was ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 finale rigged? Here’s what a set production worker wrote

The Masked Singer Season 9 finale shows Medusa and Macaw going head to head on stage for the Golden Mask trophy. And only one singer can be victorious. Fans think they know the identities of both Medusa and Macaw based on their various performances. Given the clues, Medusa is more than likely British singer/songwriter Bishop Briggs. Macaw is more than likely American Idol alum David Archuleta.

According to a Reddit thread, someone who allegedly worked on the show’s production said The Masked Singer Season 9 winner — Bishop Briggs aka Medusa — knew she would win from the very beginning.

“Medusa aka Bishop Briggs was contracted to perform the most and was handed the win as a result,” the alleged worker wrote. “She speaks on how much this means to her to win after losing so many in her life.”

“Macaw gets second place as a callback to David Archuleta getting second in American Idol many seasons ago,” the alleged worker continued. The ending of the promo is Ken talking to him specifically. Archuleta cries and speaks on how the show meant so much to him to be performing songs representing his sexuality and life journey.”

“This was pretty obvious weeks ago,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “This format made it very obvious who’s contracted for how many performances and the competition hasn’t been about who the actual best singer/performer is for a few seasons now. It just really sucks from a viewer’s POV that it’s this easy to realize what’s going on.”

“People who don’t think the show is predetermined by the producers need to wake up,” another fan on Reddit wrote. “This show has been scripted from the first time Donnie Osmond stepped on the stage as Peacock and sang ‘The Greatest Show.’ I totally believe what was written because I’ve felt this way since the beginning.”

The series will return for season 10

While many fans agree that The Masked Singer Season 9 winner knew they’d take home the win, Fox renewed the show for another season. The Masked Singer Season 10 will officially hit Fox in fall 2023.

The network has yet to announce the exact date and time of The Masked Singer Season 10 premiere. But fans can look forward to plenty of fantastic singers hitting the stage in the near future.

The Masked Singer Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

