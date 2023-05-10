Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 9 semifinals are already here, which means the season ends soon. So far this season, fans have seen many unexpected singers take the stage under new masks. Now for the semifinals, the final three masks — California Roll, Medusa, and Macaw — sing their hearts out in the hopes of getting through to the finale. Here’s The Masked Singer Season 9 finale date and time.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 judges — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger | Fox via Getty Images

So, when is The Masked Singer Season 9 finale? The finale airs on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. There’s also likely to be additional footage on finale night showing the final two singers preparing for the end.

The semifinals determine which two masks move on to the finale. California Roll, Macaw, and Medusa battle it out on stage, and fans are already sharing who they hope to see move on. The promo for the semifinals promises an “epic three-way Battle Royale” with a “shocking ending” that fans won’t expect. By the end of the episode, fans will have their answers regarding who moves on.

How can fans catch the season finale? The finale airs on Fox for those with cable. Fans without cable who still hope to catch the finale live can tune in using streaming services like Sling TV, DirectTV Stream, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV. Viewers who are willing to wait a day to see the episodes can watch them via a regular Hulu subscription, where season 9 currently streams. Tubi also streams every season of The Masked Singer.

The semifinals showed the final 3 performers before the finale

Before The Masked Singer Season 9 finale airs, there’s one more major battle to overcome — and that’s the semifinals airing on May 10, 2023. As stated before, Macaw, California Roll, and Medusa battle it out.

Early promos show Macaw singing One Direction’s “What Makes You Beautiful” during the semifinals. The judges seem blown away by the performance, and they’ve been impressed by Macaw’s vocal chops in the past. Fans are convinced that past American Idol star David Archuleta sings beneath the mask.

As for California Roll, the most likely guess is the infamous quintet, Pentatonix. Jenny McCarthy guessed Pentatonix early on, and many fans are convinced that this guess is the correct one.

Finally, the judges have many guesses as far as Medusa is concerned. Medusa has sung the most out of any of the final three. It seems likely she’s Fergie from Black Eyed Peas, but another popular guess includes British singer/songwriter Bishop Briggs.

Who’s been unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 so far?

The Masked Singer Season 9 finale brings the final two singers to the stage. Who’s been unmasked this season so far before the semifinals air? Here are the singers who lifted their masks and revealed their identities:

UFO — Olivia Culpo

Mantis — Lou Diamond Phillips

Gargoyle — Keenan Allen

Dandelion — Alicia Witt

Lamp — Melissa Joan Hart

Doll — Dee Snider

Moose — George Wendt

Scorpio — Christine Quinn

Axolotl — Alexis Bliss

Fairy — Holly Robinson Peete

Squirrel — Malin Akerman

Jackalope — Lele Pons

Wolf — Michael Bolton

Polar Bear — Grandmaster Flash

Night Owl — Debbie Gibson

Rock Lobster — Howie Mandel

Mustang — Sara Evans

Gnome — Dick Van Dyke

With fans continuing to tune into The Masked Singer, we anticipate many more seasons — and more celebrities — to hit the stage in the future.



The Masked Singer Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.