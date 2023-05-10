‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Semifinals: Promo Likely Gives Away Who Goes Home

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 9 semifinals are finally here, and fans can’t wait to see the final three masked singers take to the stage and sing their hearts out in the hopes of moving forward into the finals. California Roll, Macaw, and Medusa remain, and viewers are taking bets on who they think will get unmasked on May 10, 2023. Some fans think the promo material for the semifinals already gave away who’s headed home next. Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: Potential The Masked Singer Season 9 spoilers ahead regarding the semifinals.]

Medusa singing on stage in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 | Fox via Getty Images

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 semifinal promo might’ve given away who heads home

Only three masked singers remain in The Masked Singer Season 9 semifinal. In the episode, California Roll, Macaw, and Medusa go head to head in a three-way Battle Royale. Two of the masked singers move on to the finale, and one heads home on May 10, 2023.

So, who goes home during the semifinal? Many fans on Reddit think that the promo proves Macaw is done for. The promo shows Macaw, Medusa, and California Roll hitting the stage and teases a “shocking ending” to the episode that fans won’t see coming.

“Based on the reaction of the panel, I think it’s Macaw who is going home,” a fan wrote. “If you slow down the video to x0.25, Nicole is there standing and looks like she guessed the celebrity correctly and is proud/about to cry, and so far she only guessed Macaw correctly.” The fan noted that it could also possibly be Medusa who heads home, but it’s more likely that it’s Macaw.

“Judging by the promo and the judges’ reaction, it looks likely in my theory to be the Macaw going home,” another fan wrote.

“I voted Macaw honestly because I can sense he’s gonna get unmasked,” yet another fan wrote. “If it does happen. The final will kinda be repeating history with the round one winner winning.”

It seems fans were wrong, though. California Roll went home. It was revealed that the group of five were Pentatonix.

Here are the judges’ guesses for Macaw, Medusa, and California Roll

Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger have all shared their best guesses for the final three masked singers in The Masked Singer Season 9 semifinals.

Who sings under the Medusa mask? Thicke’s initial guess was Kesha, but he then suggested it could be Ellie Goulding. Scherzinger guessed Lorde, Imogen Heap, Bishop Briggs, or Amy Lee. McCarthy guessed Ashlee Simpson or Halsey. The most popular guess amongst fans watching the show is Fergie of Black Eyed Peas fame.

As for California Roll, McCarthy guessed Pentatonix, which is a popular guess amongst fans. Scherzinger guessed the cast of the musical Hamilton, and Jeong guessed Miami Sound Machine. McCarthy ultimately guessed correctly.

Finally, the judges shared their best guesses for Macaw. Jeong guessed actor Macaulay Culkin (mostly due to Macaw’s name and costume), though the guess didn’t go over well with fans. Thicke guessed it has to be a professional recording artist, and McCarthy threw out Ryan Cabrera as a possibility. Finally, Scherzinger guessed Darren Criss or David Archuleta.

When is ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 finale?

The Masked Singer Season 9 finale is coming soon after the semifinals. Two masked singers move forward after May 10, 2023, and they are Macaw and Medusa.

The Masked Singer Season 9 finale airs on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The Road to the Finals will also likely air on the same night as the finale, extending the typical hour-long episode.

The Masked Singer Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

