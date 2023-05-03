‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Spoilers: The 3 Singers in the Semifinals

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 9 continues on with the British Invasion-themed quarterfinals, and fans can’t wait to see which of the three masked singers moves on. The previous week showed one singer moving forward into the quarterfinals after the Battle of the Saved. So who moves forward into the semifinals? According to The Masked Singer Season 9 spoilers, Fox already spoiled who makes it into the top three.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 9 spoilers ahead regarding the semifinals.]

Medusa in 'The Masked Singer' Season 9

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 spoilers: These 3 singers move on to the semifinals

Macaw, Medusa, UFO, and California Roll perform during the quarterfinals, but only three singers move on after the quarterfinals air on May 3, 2023. And according to The Masked Singer Season 9 spoilers, Macaw, Medusa, and California Roll move forward into the semifinals airing on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. This means UFO heads home during the quarterfinals.

According to fans on Reddit, Fox gave away the outcome of who moves forward during the quarterfinals. A fan posted the promo video that gives it away. It seems Fox accidentally released the promo material for the semifinals a week ahead of time, and they later removed it from social media.

The promo for the semifinals shows Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong yelling with excitement for the semifinals. And it then goes on to show Macaw, Medusa, and California Roll hitting the stage in an “epic three-way Battle Royale,” according to Nick Cannon.

“Definitely the semifinal episode,” a fan on Reddit wrote after the mishap. “Season 9 should be called ‘social media miscues.'”

“Considering that they spoiled pretty much every single background in season 5 in the trailers, posted an unmasking video of Black Swan weeks before the finale, and even gave away Queen of Hearts’ victory in season 6, I’m not surprised they released the wrong trailer!” another fan noted.

Fans have their guesses regarding Medusa, Macaw, and California Roll

Macaw on 'The Masked Singer' Season 9

With Medusa, Macaw, and California Roll reportedly moving forward after The Masked Singer Season 9 semifinals, fans want to know who’s behind the masks. And there are plenty of guesses.

Because California Roll is a group of five, fans believe Pentatonix sings behind the masks. Pentatonix is a notable singing quintet.

As for Macaw, fans aren’t so sure. Many viewers believe the singing bird is David Archuleta, the runner-up on American Idol Season 7. Archuleta proves he’s no stranger to singing competition shows, and Macaw’s stature also supports that he may sing behind the mask. Other guesses include Elijah Wood and Glee star Kevin McHale.

Finally, viewers believe Fergie of Black Eyed Peas fame sings under the Medusa mask. Medusa made it through the Battle of the Saved, and fans have had the chance to hear her sing more than the other remaining two masks. If it’s not Fergie who sings as Medusa, other guesses include British-American singer Bishop Briggs.

When is ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 finale?

The Masked Singer Season 9 spoilers indicate that the semifinals airing on May 10, 2023, show three masked singers hitting the stage. So, when is The Masked Singer Season 9 finale?

The finale reportedly airs on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The top two singers face off during the finale and the winner will be announced at the end of the episode.

The Masked Singer Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

