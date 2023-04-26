‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Who Wins the Battle of the Saved in Season 9? Fans Think They Know

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 9 is here with the Battle of the Saved. Three masked singers go against each other for a spot in the quarterfinals, and only one makes it through. Fans think they already know who wins the battle in episode 11 airing on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Here are The Masked Singer Season 9 spoilers

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 9 spoilers ahead regarding the Battle of the Saved.]

Medusa in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 | Fox via Getty Images

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 spoilers: Who wins the Battle of the Saved?

Fans think Fox already gave away The Masked Singer Season 9 spoilers when it comes to who wins the Battle of the Saved. The battle brings Medusa, Gargoyle, and Mantis back to the stage, and only one masked singer moves on while the other two will remove their masks and reveal their identities. And fans on Reddit believe Medusa moves forward while Gargoyle and Mantis get unmasked.

A fan on Reddit reposted a social media post from The Masked Singer Season 9. The social media post shows Medusa taking the stage seemingly during the Battle of the Saved. The clip is also called “Medusa’s journey to the quarterfinals.”

“The panel has spoken!” host Nick Cannon announces in the clip.

“So, I was saved,” Medusa says. “And now here I am, one amongst the underdogs. And all I can do is express my sincere gratitude that I’m still here. But don’t get me wrong — as grateful as I am with a second chance, I intend to win.”

“Medusa’s journey to the quarterfinals,” a fan wrote on Reddit. “That’s still an episode away which confirms to me this character does move on past this week to battle in the quarterfinals.”

Every remaining mask, including the 3 masks in the Battle of the Saved

The Masked Singer Season 9 spoilers likely give away that Medusa defeats Mantis and Gargoyle during the Battle of the Saved. But Medusa still has a long way to go before she wins the whole competition. California Roll, UFO, and Macaw remain and will duke it out with the Battle of the Saved winner in the quarterfinals.

Many fans feel confident in their guesses for California Roll. California Roll contains five masked singers, leading fans to believe it can only be Pentatonix.

As for UFO, guesses range from Katie Stevens to Hailee Steinfeld to Lily Collins. Judge Ken Jeong guessed Kendall Jenner, but this seemed like a major stretch.

The most popular guess for Macaw is that it’s American Idol alum David Archuleta.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 schedule until the finale

There aren’t too many episodes remaining in The Masked Singer Season 9 once the Battle of the Saved concludes. The Battle of the Saved finishes on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, and two masks will head home.

The remaining four masks will then go on to the quarterfinals, which air on May 3, 2023.

After the quarterfinals, the top three masked singers battle it out in the semifinals on May 10, 2023.

Finally, the season finale should air on May 17, 2023.

The Masked Singer Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.