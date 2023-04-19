‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9: Every Singer Still Masked Before the Redemption Round

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 9 is almost over, as viewers won’t see any new masks following episode 9. But there’s still plenty of mystery regarding the remaining singers who have yet to reveal their identities. So, which singers remain before the Redemption Round? Here’s what to know.

[Spoiler alert: Possible The Masked Singer Season 9 spoilers ahead.]

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 | Fox via Getty Images

Every singer still masked before ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Redemption Round

The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 9 marked the last time viewers would see new masks hit the stage. And there are still several singers who have yet to have their identities revealed.

The masked singers remaining in the competition after episode 9 are Medusa, California Roll, UFO, Mantis, Macaw, and Gargoyle.

Episode 9 introduced UFO to the stage. UFO and Lamp were the newcomers to the competition, and they competed against Dandelion — a returning singer from episode 8. Dandelion was revealed as Hallmark star Alicia Witt, and Melissa Joan Hart sang underneath the Lamp costume.

Many viewers suspect California Roll is Pentatonix, as there aren’t too many options the singing group of five could be.

The guesses for UFO vary, and many viewers are more confused than ever about who’s under the mask. Some fans guessed Katie Stevens, Hailee Steinfeld, Lily Collins, and Lily Allen. Judge Ken Jeong guessed Kendall Jenner, but none of the other judges agreed.

As for Macaw, many viewers suspect it’s American Idol alum David Archuleta. Other guesses include Elijah Wood and Kevin McHale.

3 singers will compete in the Redemption Round

The Masked Singer Season 9 Redemption Round will determine the fate of three masks — Medusa, Gargoyle, and Mantis. All three masked singers were saved by the Ding Dong Keep It On bell. The bell allowed the judges to save a singer who was about to get unmasked and head home. Viewers will see all three masks go head to head on April 26, 2023.

Medusa entered the competition early on, and her voice proved she had mega-staying power. Fans think she could be Bishop Briggs, Fergie, or Lorde. According to Reddit, she’s a favorite to win, and many fans think she’ll pull through until the end.

Viewers have several guesses for Gargoyle. The most popular guess is Keenan Allen, though others include Antonio Gates and James Maslow.

Finally, Mantis is likely Lou Diamond Phillips. Phillips played Ritchie Valens in the biopic La Bamba, which fits with the “true story” glasses clue the show gave.

Who’s been unmasked in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 so far?

With The Masked Singer Season 9 finale coming soon, viewers have already seen many celebrities unmask. Episode 9 saw Alicia Witt reveal herself as Dandelion and Melissa Joan Hart reveal herself as Lamp, as previously stated.

In episode 8, Dee Snider was revealed as Doll.

Episode 7 showed George Wendt as Moose and Christine Quinn as Scorpio.

Episode 6 showed Axolotl as Alexa Bliss and Holly Robinson Peete as Fairy.

Lele Pons was Jackalope in episode 5, and Malin Akerman was Squirrel.

Episode 4 showed Michael Bolton as Wolf.

DJ Grandmaster Flash was Polar Bear in episode 3.

Howie Mandel was Rock Lobster and Debbie Gibson was Night Owl in episode 2.

Finally, Dick Van Dyke was Gnome and Sara Evans was Mustang in episode 1.

The Masked Singer Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

