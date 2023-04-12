‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Schedule: How Many More New Masks After Space Night?

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 9 is in full swing, and fans can’t wait to see what goes down on Space Night. Three masks hit the stage, and two of the masks are brand new. So, how many more new masks will fans see once Space Night ends? Here’s what we know.

[Spoiler alert: Potential The Masked Singer Season 9 spoilers ahead for Space Night.]

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Space Night | Fox via Getty Images

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Episode 9 features 2 new masks

Two new masks hit the stage in The Masked Singer Season 9 Episode 9, Space Night. “Get ready, ya’ll,” Robin Thicke says in the promo. “The Masked Singer is headed to space.” Dandelion, Lamp, and UFO go head to head, and fans get to see Lamp and UFO sing for the first time.

“Can you believe it?” Nicole Scherzinger tells the cameras. ” … Space, I think I would thrive. I feel like an alien most of the time myself.”

“It’s all about themes, baby,” host Nick Cannon adds. “Hopefully, I will be floating. I wonder if we can figure that out.”

“I love outer space,” Jenny McCarthy says. “I’m a UFO-ologist junkie.”

Fans already saw Dandelion perform once, and she’s back again with another performance. “My life has always felt kind of like a movie — The Wizard of Oz, to be exact,” she says in her promo that’s full of clues as to who she is. “Like Judy Garland, I started my career when I was just a kid. I’ve worked with all the greats — Madonna, Flea, Sir Elton John, the living, and the dead.”

How many more masks appear after Space Night?

This week's #TheMaskedSinger is going to be out of this world! ? #SpaceNight blasts off TOMORROW on @FOXTV at 8/7c, and watch next day on Hulu. ? pic.twitter.com/eS6sjs1vAv — Hulu (@hulu) April 11, 2023

The Masked Singer Season 9 will be over before fans know it. So, how many more new masks hit the stage after episode 9, Space Night?

It seems Space Night might be the final night of new masks. Fans on Reddit broke down the rest of the season. Episode 10 will likely feature performances from masks viewers are already familiar with, whereas episode 11 will feature the Redemption Round.

The three singers in the Redemption Round were saved by the Ding Dong Keep It On bell. Judges could ring the bell when a losing singer was about to unmask. The bell saved the singer from unmasking, and the bell was only available to ring during the first three rounds of the competition. Season 9 is the first time fans have seen the bell in action.

“It feels good, you give them one more chance, you give them some redemption, you give them another shot at the title,” Robin Thicke said, according to The Sun. “It’s a fun new inclusion to the show.”

When is ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 finale date and time?

All 3️⃣ of these masks are SHINING! ? Are you ready to meet them tonight? #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/y8SpiIjoTN — The Masked Singer (@MaskedSingerFOX) April 12, 2023

Fans can’t wait to see the final masks in The Masked Singer Season 9 finale. Before Space Night airs, Medusa, California Roll, UFO, Lamp, Mantis, Dandelion, Macaw, and Gargoyle remain in the competition, so there’s still a lot of ground to cover. As for the finale date, fans predict it’s on May 17, 2023, according to Reddit.

Fans still get five more episodes leading up to the finale, including Space Night. The quarterfinals begin on May 3, the semifinals start on May 10, and the finale airs the following week.

The Masked Singer Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.