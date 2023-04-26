‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Is Gargoyle This Football Star? Clues Ahead of Battle of the Saved

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 9 is here with the Battle of the Saved, and three masked celebrities hit the stage hoping to move on to the next round. Gargoyle has become an early favorite, and fans think there’s more evidence than ever to suggest a football star is behind the mask. Here are The Masked Singer spoilers regarding Gargoyle.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 9 spoilers ahead regarding the Battle of the Saved and Gargoyle.]

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 | Fox via Getty Images

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Fans think Gargoyle is Brock Purdy or Keenan Allen

Gargoyle hits the stage during the Battle of the Saved, and many fans hope they remain masked and move forward. With that said, many loyal viewers also think they know who’s singing. According to The Masked Singer Season 9 spoilers from fans, it’s a football star under the mask. And it’s either Brock Purdy or Keenan Allen. Purdy is a quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, and Allen is a wide receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers.

“Gargoyle is Brock Purdy … every single damn clue points to him, from his dad being a Giants pitcher, the very light mask (Deflategate-Tom Brady) taking down a legend … when the call finally came (his first start against the ‘legend’ … I can keep going,” a fan posted on Reddit.

Another fan on Reddit pointed out clues that suggest Allen. “Slayer clue — Keenan Allen’s Nickname,” they wrote. “The blue/gold lightning — Chargers. ‘Record Maker!’ When Nick asked the Gargoyle to explain the clue, he said, ‘I’m keen on making waves in the field, but being a part of history is the best bonus I could ask for.’ Keenan Allen set the record for the most receptions by a player in his first 100 games.”

Who’s under the Medusa and Mantis masks?

The Masked Singer Season 9 spoilers suggest Gargoyle is definitely a sports superstar. But what about Medusa and Mantis? With all three singers hitting the stage for Battle of the Saved, fans think they know who’s under both masks.

Many fans believe Medusa is Fergie, the lead singer of the Black Eyed Peas who went on to have a successful solo career. “The fact that the judges haven’t figured out that it’s Fergie is mind-boggling,” a fan on Instagram wrote ahead of the episode airing on April 26, 2023.

“Definitely Fergie, I’m surprised that nobody has gotten that yet because I knew from the first clue package and song she performed,” another fan wrote.

As for Mantis, many fans think it has to be Kevin Bacon or Lou Diamond Phillips singing under the mask.

“It’s 100% Kevin Bacon. Liberty Bell behind him,” a fan on Instagram commented.

“It’s Lou Diamond Phillips,” another fan wrote.

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 quarterfinals are next

Once The Masked Singer Season 9 Battle of the Saved is complete, fans can look forward to the quarterfinals. Only one masked singer moves on from the Battle of the Saved to the quarterfinals. The current singers already in the quarterfinals are California Roll, UFO, and Macaw. This means four singers will duke it out in the quarterfinals with three heading to the semifinals the following Wednesday.

The quarterfinals reportedly air on May 3, 2023.

The Masked Singer Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

