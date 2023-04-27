‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Spoilers: Who’s in the Quarterfinals?

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 9 continues with the Battle of the Saved. Three masked singers duked it out to make it to the quarterfinals with the other remaining three masks. So, who’s in the quarterfinals? Here are The Masked Singer spoilers for season 9 episode 11.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 9 spoilers ahead regarding the Battle of the Saved.]

Medusa in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 | Fox via Getty Images

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 Battle of the Saved concluded on April 26, 2023

The Masked Singer Season 9 Battle of the Saved occurred on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Mantis, Gargoyle, and Medusa took the stage, as all three of these singers were saved by the Ding Dong Keep It On bell at some point during the season. Ultimately, only one singer could move forward. The Masked Singer spoilers note Medusa, a fan favorite from the beginning, moved forward.

Mantis hit the stage singing “You Really Got Me” by The Kinks, and the judges loved it. They praised Mantis for the singing and energy he brought to the stage. Unfortunately, Mantis couldn’t wow the judges enough to stay in the competition. He was unmasked, and it was revealed that he was actor and director Lou Diamond Phillips.

Fans also had high hopes for Gargoyle, but he also couldn’t defeat Medusa. Sadly, Gargoyle was unmasked, too — and it was revealed he was football star Keenan Allen, wide receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers.

‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The 4 singers heading to the quarterfinals

Now that The Masked Singer Season 9 spoilers for Battle of the Saved are in, fans know that Medusa moves on. Many loyal viewers suspect Medusa is Fergie of Black Eyed Peas fame, though other guesses include singer/songwriter Bishop Briggs.

California Roll, UFO, and Macaw also made it into the quarterfinals to make four singers total after the Battle of the Saved.

California Roll is likely Pentatonix, the musical group of five. “There is ZERO CHANCE that this is not Pentatonix,” a Reddit user stated. “I would put ANY amount of money on this being Pentatonix.”

Fans aren’t so certain about UFO. Guesses on Reddit include Miss Rhode Island, Miss USA, and Miss Universe winner Olivia Culpo; Taylor Momsen from Gossip Girl; and actor Dakota Fanning.

Most fans agree that Macaw is American Idol star David Archuleta. “I’m so in love with Macaw, totally amazing voice, it’s the best of the night, I think he’s David!” a fan on Reddit wrote.

When is the finale?

The Masked Singer Season 9 quarterfinals begin on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Another singer will get unmasked on May 3, sending the final three to the semifinals on May 10, 2023. Finally, the finale airs on May 17, 2023, and the winner will be revealed.

Many fans suspect Medusa will go all the way to the end after her win during the Battle of the Saved. Viewers will have to wait until mid-May to see if this comes true.

The Masked Singer Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

