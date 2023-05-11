‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9: Who’s in the Finale?

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 9 finale is almost here, and fans finally get to see who made it through the semifinals. Three masked singers hit the stage for a three-way Battle Royale — California Roll, Medusa, and Macaw — but only two made it through and remain masked. Here are the two singers now in the finale.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 9 spoilers ahead regarding who made it into the finale.]

Which 2 singers made it into ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9 finale?

The Masked Singer Season 9 semifinals featured Macaw, Medusa, and California Roll hitting the stage. All three singers proved they have what it takes to captivate fans with their beautiful voices, but only two could move forward.

Macaw took to the stage with an incredible rendition of “What Makes You Beautiful” by One Direction. Fans have been convinced the entire season that Macaw is American Idol star David Archuleta. Judge Nicole Scherzinger also guessed Archuleta in the past.

California Roll, the group of five, sang “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson. The most popular guess for California Roll was Pentatonix, the famous group of five singers known for their harmonies.

Finally, Medusa, the masked singer who’s taken the stage more times than any other singer this season, sang “Take Me to Church” by Hozier. The most popular guess for Medusa has been Fergie, but other fans were convinced it was British singer/songwriter Bishop Briggs under the mask.

So, which two singers moved on to The Masked Singer Season 9 finale? Medusa and Macaw moved forward, while California Roll was unmasked as Pentatonix.

Every clue for the final 2 singers

The final two singers, Medusa and Macaw, are officially moving on to The Masked Singer Season 9 finale on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

“I’m so excited to become the Macaw because he’s everything I’m not — flashy, competent, and he sings country songs,” Macaw stated in his intro. “Even though I’ve been performing since a young age, it definitely didn’t start out as a passion. My dad would bribe me with quesadillas to perform at our local Mexican restaurant. And, eventually, I spread my wings on bigger stages.”

Macaw also mentioned he lived with “so much anxiety” from the pressures of his father. Additionally, he stated he learned how to become braver in the past year, and he was excited to put his “newfound courage” on display.

During the semifinals, Macaw revealed another clue. He had a political sign that read, “Vote!”

In the first week that Medusa performed, her clues pointed to her personal oddities. “I grew up far from the spotlight, a dancer in the dark, and I never quite fit in. I mean, look at me!” she announced. “Embracing my oddities, snakes and all, has taken me far. From the Super Bowl to this very stage — that’s right, technically I’ve been here before.”

Additional clues for Medusa include a balance scale, a large chess knight and bishop, a heart tattoo, Buckingham Palace, planets and asteroids, and a picture of palm trees. The final clue for Medusa was a wire sculpture of a bridge during week 3. “Sometimes you have to build a bridge to get over it,” she said. “Hopefully, it will put you in the right state of mind.”

During the semifinals, Medusa also revealed that her sister died. The singer also mentioned she’s a platinum-selling recording artist.

Who was unmasked in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9?

The Masked Singer Season 9 already revealed many of the contestants before the finale. Here’s a list of everyone who unmasked before the finale:

California Roll — Pentatonix

UFO — Olivia Culpo

Mantis — Lou Diamond Phillips

Gargoyle — Keenan Allen

Dandelion — Alicia Witt

Lamp — Melissa Joan Hart

Doll — Dee Snider

Moose — George Wendt

Scorpio — Christine Quinn

Axolotl — Alexis Bliss

Fairy — Holly Robinson Peete

Squirrel — Malin Akerman

Jackalope — Lele Pons

Wolf — Michael Bolton

Polar Bear — Grandmaster Flash

Night Owl — Debbie Gibson

Rock Lobster — Howie Mandel

Mustang — Sara Evans

Gnome — Dick Van Dyke

We look forward to seeing the final two duke it out on stage on May 17, 2023.

The Masked Singer Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

