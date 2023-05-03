‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9: UFO Is This Miss Universe Winner, Evidence Suggests

Fox’s The Masked Singer Season 9 quarterfinals are here, and fans are excited to see the final four singers take the stage. UFO, Medusa, Macaw, and California Roll compete for their spot in the semifinals. Many fans suspect they know who’s singing under the UFO mask. Here’s who viewers think it is.

[Spoiler alert: The Masked Singer Season 9 spoilers ahead regarding UFO.]

Who is UFO in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9?

UFO continues on into The Masked Singer Season 9 quarterfinals, and fans think they know exactly who’s singing under the mask.

Early on, Fox released a video full of clues about who’s singing as UFO. “An unidentified flying object was spotted hovering over a runway in New England and moving West,” the clue states. “The musical frequencies it’s emitting are influencing radio waves and masking local broadcasts across the globe. Local reports in New York say it touched down on a runway for 30 seconds and struck a pose with the locals. Witnesses on the ground describe the object as ‘down to earth’ to begin with.”

The clue ended with: “Look out, universe! This is no model plane. Prepare for possible invasion right now.”

So, who is UFO on The Masked Singer Season 9? Given the clues, fans believe it must be Olivia Culpo.

Culpo is a model and celebrity known for winning Miss Rhode Island, Miss USA, and Miss Universe. While her days in pageantry are over, she’s now become a notable online personality with a hefty social media following. She also had roles in The Other Woman, I Feel Pretty, and Reprisal, and took the lead in Venus as a Boy.

“I don’t like to brag, but I’m not just known in America, but the whole galaxy,” UFO announced on stage. This serves as another clue that it’s Culpo.

Additionally, the clues state she started in New England and moved West. Today, she lives in California, and she got her start as Miss Rhode Island — a New England state. Additionally, she modeled in New York.

UFO competes against 3 other singers during the quarterfinals

The Masked Singer Season 9 spoilers confidently suggest UFO’s identity — and she has stiff competition in the quarterfinals. California Roll, Macaw, and Medusa also compete in the quarterfinals. The episode takes on a British Invasion theme.

Fans also have many guesses regarding California Roll, Macaw, and Medusa.

The most popular guess for California Roll is Pentatonix. The quintet sounds very similar to California Roll, and fans don’t believe there can be too many other options for guesses.

Viewers believe American Idol alum David Archuleta sings under the Macaw mask. Macaw’s height and stature match Archuleta’s.

As for Medusa, many fans think Fergie from Black Eyed Peas sings as Medusa. Medusa made it through the Battle of the Saved and into the quarterfinals, so fans have had plenty of time to hear her sing.

Who’s been unmasked so far in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 9?

Now that The Masked Singer Season 9 semifinals are almost here, who’s been unmasked so far? Here are the celebrities who’ve appeared during the season:

Lou Diamond Phillips as Mantis

Keenan Allen as Gargoyle

Alicia Witt as Dandelion

Melissa Joan Hart as Lamp

Dee Snider as Doll

George Wendt as Moose

Christine Quinn as Scorpio

Holly Robinson Peete as Fairy

Alexa Bliss as Axoltl

Lele Pons as Jackalope

Malin Akerman as Squirrel

Michael Bolton as Wolf

Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear

Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster

Debbie Gibson as Night Owl

Dick Van Dyke as Gnome

Sara Evans as Mustang

The Masked Singer Season 9 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

