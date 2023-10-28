After two seasons as a streaming-only Peacock series, 'The Real Housewives of Miami' is back on Bravo for season 6.

Bravo is headed back to Miami. The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 premiere date is almost here, and we have all the details about how to watch the new episodes, which cast members are returning, and more.

Will there be a ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Season 6?

Nicole Martin of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Season 6 | Jeff Daly/Bravo via Getty Images

The first version of The Real Housewives of Miami aired on Bravo from 2011 to 2013. The show was canceled after three seasons but got a streaming-only reboot in 2021 featuring much of the original cast. Season 5 premiered in late 2022, and now the show is returning for season 6.

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 premieres Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Will the new season of ‘RHOM’ air on Bravo?

Unlike other shows in the Real Housewives franchise, seasons 4 and 5 of RHOM were only available to stream on Peacock. That’s changing for season 6. The new season will air first on Bravo on Wednesday nights. New episodes will stream the next day on Peacock. All past seasons of the show are also available on the streaming service.

Who is in ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Season 6 cast

(L-R) Guerdy Abraira, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Alexia Nepola, Nicole Martin, and Kiki Barth of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Season 6 | Jeff Daly/Bravo via Getty Images

All RHOM cast members from season 5 will be back for season 6: Guerdy Abraira, Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigova, Dr. Nicole Martin, Alexia Nepola, and Larsa Pippen. Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura, and Marysol Patton return this season as friends of the housewives.

Is there a trailer for the new season of ‘RHOM’?

Bravo has released an explosive trailer (via YouTube) for The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6.

In the 3-minute teaser, Guerdy goes after Larsa, calling her a “pathological liar.” Later, Kiki and Lisa get into a shouting match on a boat. There are also some intense moments as cast members confront serious health issues. Guerdy tearfully opens up to her fellow housewives about her breast cancer diagnosis, while Julia’s wife, tennis star Martina Navratilova, confronts her about not supporting her during her cancer treatment.

“Last treatment was three days ago and not a peep out of you,” Martina says. “You forgot.”

Meanwhile, Larsa is navigating her new relationship with Marcus Jordan, even though his dad, NBA great Michael Jordan, might not approve. And Alexia and her husband Todd might be having trouble supporting their lavish Miami lifestyle, with another cast member commenting that they are “having some financial issues.”

“We have to be out of our apartment in 15 days,” Alexia tells her stunned kids.

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 premieres Wednesday, No. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

