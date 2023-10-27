Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, and the rest of 'The Real Housewives of Miami' cast return for season 6 on Nov. 1.

Florida’s hottest housewives are back. The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 is coming to Bravo and Peacock on Nov. 1, and it’s sure to deliver the drama.

Meet ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Season 6 cast

Larsa Pippen of ‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ | Jeff Daly/Bravo via Getty Images

All six ladies from season 5 will return for the new episodes. Just in case you forgot who they are, The Real Housewives of Miami cast is reintroducing themselves with fresh taglines.

Alexia Nepola: “I’m the Cuban doll, and Miami is my dream house.”

Larsa Pippen: “I don’t need to keep score because I’m always winning.”

Guerdy Abraira: “Hard times are temporary, but I’ll be fabulous forever.”

Julia Lemigova: “My life is like a song and I always sing with pride.”

Lisa Hochstein: “Take me off my throne and I’ll bring down the kingdom.”

Dr. Nicole Martin: “Don’t let the private plane fool you…this girl always stays grounded.”

In addition to the six core cast members, Kiki Barth, Adriana de Moura, and Marysol Patton return as friends.

This season, Guerdy leans on her friends after she’s diagnosed with breast cancer, Lisa continues to cope with the fallout from her acrimonious divorce, and Julia looks to the future with her wife, Martina Navratilova, who has beat the odds after battling two cancers. Dr. Nicole wants to expand her family with Anthony, Alexia is stunned when her husband Todd reveals they have to move unexpectedly, and Larsa faces family disapproval about her new relationship.

Larsa Pippen talks relationship with Marcus Jordan in ‘RHOM’ Season 6 sneak peek

Bravo has also shared a sneak peek for the new season of RHOM. In the clip (via YouTube), Larsa, 49, opens up about her controversial relationship with Marcus Jordan, 32. He’s the son of her ex-husband Scottie Pippen’s former Chicago Bulls teammate (and NBA legend) Michael Jordan.

“Marus and I have been dating about 10 months,” she says. “It was a friendship that evolved into more. It wasn’t like, ‘Let’s set the internet on fire.’”

“I don’t focus on the haters … I don’t care. I don’t live my life worried about other people. And I feel like the people that are in my life and Marcus’ life that matter are happy that we’re together,” she says.

Lisa Hochstein opens up about her messy divorce, new romance

While Larsa is basking in her new relationship glow, her friend Lisa is dealing with the fallout of her painful divorce. The Bravo star split from her husband Lenny Hochstein in 2022. Now, the two are battling over divorce terms.

“Lenny and I are still not divorced. It’s getting uglier by the day because I am contesting the prenup,” she says.

But it’s not all doom and gloom for Lisa. She’s in a loving new relationship with tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden.

“One thing good that has come out of all of this is Jody,” she says. “Jody is such an incredible person. I’ve really been leaning on him. Maybe too much.”

The Real Housewives of Miami Season 6 premieres Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.

