‘The Real Housewives of Miami’ Cast Photo Reveals How Tall Julia Lemigova Really Is

Season 5 of The Real Housewives of Miami wrapped up in March, with Season 6 expected to start filming later this year. In the meantime, the fans can’t keep talking about the spicy reunion, where the ladies came together to rehash the turbulent and emotionally charged moments of Season 5.

Although the reunion episode certainly had its share of dramatic moments, tears, and yelling, there was also a lot of laughter and healing. The reunion wrapped up on a high note, with Adriana, Alexia, and Marysol hoping to mend their friendship and Larsa leading the group in toasting their Bahama Mamas.

Before and after the episode, the cast posed for some group photos. And one thing was abundantly clear: Julia Lemigova absolutely towered over her co-stars, even in their heels. Just how tall is this supermodel, anyway?

‘RHOM’ star Julia Lemigova’s height

The Real Housewives of Miami stars Marysol Patton, Lisa Hochstein, Larsa Pippen, Alexia Nepola, Adriana De Moura, Guerdy Abraira, Dr. Nicole Martin, and Julia Lemigova with Andy Cohen | Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock via Getty Images

According to her Select Model profile, Lemigova is 5’11”. Andy Cohen, who hosted the reunion episode, is about 5’9.” Many Real Housewives stars are around that height with heels on, if not a bit shorter. So it makes sense she would appear to tower over everyone in the cast photos.

Of course, Lemigova’s height has benefited her immensely. The Russian-born Lemigova has enjoyed a long modeling career, working with high-end brands and traveling all over the world for over a decade.

Lemigova’s modeling career kicked off after she was crowned Miss USSR in 1990 and slowed in 2005. She also had several other TV roles before kicking off her reality TV career.

Julia Lemigova made history when she joined ‘RHOM’

Wow. Martina proposes to Julia Lemigova in the Tennis Channel suite via @USATsportsImage pic.twitter.com/MSJN9M2tCj — Joe Fleming (@ByJoeFleming) September 6, 2014

Lemigova joined the Real Housewives cast for Season 4 as the first LGBTQ housewife in the franchise. She married tennis legend Martina Navratilova in 2014, although she revealed on the show that the two originally met in 2000. Their meeting was brief, and they went their separate ways until meeting again eight years later.

Since their wedding, the spouses have been inseparable. Recently, Navratilova revealed that she has two types of cancer, and Lemivoga has vowed to be by her side through her treatment.

Lemigova has a mysterious past

The Real Housewives franchise is famous for all the drama on camera. But Lemigova’s most interesting and mysterious moments happened before she joined the cast (and long before she met Navratilova).

Lemigova left Russia for Paris in the ’90s, where she met a very wealthy man, a banking magnate named Edouard Stern. While they never married, they did share a son named Maximilien. Tragically, the baby died under mysterious circumstances while in his father’s care. The nanny disappeared shortly after the baby’s death, raising further suspicion. A few years later, Stern was found murdered in his home.

Lemigova believes the deaths are connected, but she never found out what really happened to her baby. Lemigova has two adopted children (with former partners) she loves dearly. After all the drama in her earlier years, the conflicts on the show must be a breeze.