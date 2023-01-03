‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 10 Sneak Peek Teases Trouble for Chenford

ABC‘s The Rookie Season 5 has been monumental for Tim Bradford and Lucy Chen, aka Chenford. The premiere showed the two colleagues getting cozy while working undercover and they almost slept together. Unfortunate circumstances stopped Tim and Lucy from crossing that line, but they would go on to admit their feelings and plan a first date, which fans will see in The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10.

‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 10 airs tonight, Jan. 3

The Rookie Season 5 returns after a month-long hiatus with episode 10, “The List,” tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The network moved its most-watched drama to Tuesdays for the remainder of the season, where it will air back-to-back with its spinoff, The Rookie: Feds.

The synopsis for “The List” reads, “Detective Nyla Harper and James find themselves in the middle of a bank robbery which leads the entire team on a citywide manhunt. Meanwhile, Tim and Lucy finally go on their first date, but it does have a few complications.”

As fans recall, Lucy broke up with Chris in episode 9. And afterward, she said yes to going on a date with Tim. So Chenford’s romantic journey will continue tonight in The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10.

A sneak peek reveals what complications lay ahead for Chenford

The synopsis of The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10 reveals that Tim and Lucy’s first date won’t come easy to them. And as seen in a sneak peek from The Rookie‘s Twitter account, one of their challenges is their working relationship.

The video shows Sergeant Wade Grey calling Tim and Lucy into his office. He explains his worries about co-workers dating and how “power dynamics can skew things.” Grey adds that he understands that close proximity is bound to make feelings arise. However, they “can’t afford even a hint of impropriety.” Tim agrees with Grey, which makes Lucy’s face fall.

But in an unexpected turn of events, Grey reveals that he’s actually referring to Aaron Thorsen and Celina Juarez. Apparently, the two newer officers have been getting close, and Grey fears that their relationship is turning romantic. He asks if Tim and Lucy can talk to them, and they agree.

Some The Rookie fans believe that Grey is messing with Tim and Lucy. But they will have to tune in to The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10 to find out.

Eric Winter and Melissa O’Neil tease what’s to come for Tim and Lucy in ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 10

The Rookie‘s Twitter account also released two videos — one with Eric Winter, who plays Tim, and one with Melissa O’Neil, who plays Lucy — to tease episode 10.

Winter shared, “Wow. What do I think is next for Chenford? Let’s see. Undercover was a big deal. Lucy — she’s aggressive. That girl is aggressive. I think Tim’s head is spinning. And we’re going to have to wait and find out. I really don’t know. Can this work relationship happen? It could get complicated.”

“I think Chenford fans might be a little surprised,” O’Neil explained. “They might not be all the way happy for a period of time because I think what’s going to happen, they will see coming. And whether or not we will get rewards from that remains to be seen. So, you’ll have to stick it out. But around episode 10, maybe something cool will happen. But I don’t know.”

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 10, “The List,” airs tonight, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.