Did Lisa have her baby? Did Roxanne and Antonio work out their issues? Here's what we learned at 'The Ultimatum' Season 2 reunion.

The Ultimatum is back on Netflix. Season 2 of the relationship-focused reality series followed five couples who couldn’t decide whether to get married or break up. The solution? A temporary split followed by a three-week trial marriage with another cast member. In theory, the experience would either bring the original couples closer together or convince them that the relationship couldn’t be salvaged.

So, how did The Ultimatum Season 2 pan out for these 10 brave souls? Let’s break down the surprising results of this unusual relationship experiment and review what went down at the reunion.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Ultimatum Season 2.]

Lisa and Brian had their baby after leaving ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 2

The most shocking result of The Ultimatum Season 2? Not only did all the couples still in the experiment get engaged at the end of the show, but everyone was still together at the reunion one year later. That includes Lisa and Brian, who exited the show early when she learned she was pregnant.

Lisa surprising baby announcement caused plenty of chatter among The Ultimatum cast and the show’s viewers. At the reunion, Roxanne even admitted she’d wondered if Lisa – who gave Brian the ultimatum – had fibbed about being pregnant after having second thoughts about doing the show. But Lisa definitely wasn’t faking. She and Bryan showed up at the reunion and confirmed that they had an adorable baby boy named Mason. They’re still in a relationship, though they aren’t engaged. However, both indicated that marriage was part of their long-term plans.

“I think for the first time in a while, we’re on the same page,” Brian said.

While Brian and Lisa are in a good place, the same can’t be said for Lisa and Riah. The two women clashed early in the season when Riah started talking to Brian and Lisa’s jealous side came out. At the reunion, Lisa blamed her intense reaction on pregnancy hormones. But she declined to apologize for calling Riah “a Hooters b*tch.”

“I don’t regret what I said,” Lisa declared. She added: “I felt like she was actively after Brian. When it comes to my man, that’s not OK.”

James and Ryann are getting married in September

James and Ryann in ‘The Ultimatum’ | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Ryann and James started dating in high school. Seven years on, she was ready to get married, but he was dragging his feet. But by the end of The Ultimatum Season 2, he was ready to step up. A trial marriage with Riah helped James get perspective on his romance with Ryann. He proposed in the season finale, and the pair were still a couple (and now living together) at the reunion.

“I always knew it was Ryann … The experience kind of showed me what I need to do,” he said.

Not only are James and Ryann still together, but they’ll soon become a Mr. and Mrs. Their wedding is set for September.

Alex and Kat have also set a wedding date

Kat Shelton and Alex in ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 2 Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Kat, a nurse, issued the ultimatum to her boyfriend, Alex, who works in sales. She knew she wanted them to have a future together, but he wasn’t sure their romance was meant to last. He wanted someone more outspoken. Alex chose the blunt and ambitious Roxanne for his trial marriage. At first, it seemed like the two were developing feelings for each other. But the good vibes were short-lived, and they parted on bad terms. The experience left him with a renewed appreciation for Kat, and the two got engaged on decision day.

At the reunion, the happy couple presented a united front, with Kat declining to engage with Roxanne’s barbs about her relationship with Alex. They also revealed that they’ve set a wedding date and plan to walk down the aisle next May.

Riah and Trey are focused on the future

Riah and Trey in ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 2 | Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023

Trey and Riah were at a crossroads when The Ultimatum began. Trey, the ultimatum giver, wanted to get married to Riah. But she didn’t feel he put enough effort into the relationship and wasn’t sure he was what she really wanted in a partner.

After trial marriages with James and Ryann, Riah and Trey got back together. Their experience made them realize how much they cared for each other, and their time on The Ultimatum ended with Trey getting down on one knee. At first, it seemed Riah might reject his proposal, but after a dramatic pause, she said yes.

Riah and Trey are still together today. But at the reunion, they admitted that they still had some issues to work through. However, the lessons they learned on The Ultimatum Season 2 gave them the tools they needed to face those challenges in a healthy way.

Roxanne and Antonio are still together – but will it last?

Antonio and Roxanne Kaiser in ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 2 | Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Finally, there’s Roxanne and Antonio. Going into the show, the always-hustling Roxanne had doubts about her relationship with Anonion, who she felt didn’t match her level of ambition and success. Meanwhile, Antonio – who issued the ultimatum – felt insecure and unsure about whether Roxanne truly loved him.

If there was any couple on The Ultimatum Season 2 who seemed doomed to break up, it was these two. But surprisingly, they chose to get engaged on decision day, with Roxanne somewhat hesitatingly saying yes to Antonio’s proposal. However, it doesn’t seem like wedding bells will be ringing for them any time in the near future. At the reunion, Roxanne admitted she hadn’t been wearing her engagement ring, which Antonio admitted “hurts.” And she still had concerns about his career, even though he’d taken the plunge and purchased his own business, a car wash in south Georgia.

“We’re still not were I want to be,” she said. “Antonio’s made great strides. It’s a hustle. And now we’re both entrepreneurs. And it’s tough.”

When The Ultimatum host Nick Lachey asked Roxanne if she could balance both marriage and a career, her answer was unequivocal.

“I don’t think there’s room in my life in its current state for a marriage, no,” she replied, as Antonio shook his head.

“I’m still making progress,” she added.

All episodes of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2 are now streaming on Netflix.

