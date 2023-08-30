The second season of Netflix's 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' was filmed in 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Ultimatum is back on Netflix and messier than ever. Season 2 of the partner-swapping reality show follows five (and later four) couples who can’t decide whether to get married to break up. After trial marriages with other cast members, each pair gets back together before making a final choice about their future.

Each season of The Ultimatum is filmed in a specific city. Season 1 took place in Austin, Texas, while the spinoff The Ultimatum: Queer Love was set in San Diego. So, where was The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2 filmed?

‘The Ultimatum’ Season 2 was filmed in Charlotte

Netflix usually doesn’t make it super obvious where reality shows like The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On are filmed. But a little sleuthing reveals that filming for The Ultimatum Season 2 took place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Axios Charlotte (via WBTV) spotted The Ultimatum cast and crew filming at a few hot spots in downtown Charlotte, including a cocktail bar called Billy Sunday in the city’s Optimist Park neighborhood. Lisa and Brian’s epic fight took place outside of the now-closed restaurant Hot Taco in the city’s South End neighborhood.

According to eagle-eyed Redditors from Charlotte, filming also took place at the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery, Oak Room, and Broken Promises, as well as The Vue, a luxury apartment building.

When was ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 2 filmed?

The Axios report also sheds some light on when filming for The Ultimatum Season 2 took place. The cast and crew were out and about in the Queen City in November 2022. Each season of the show takes place over the course of eight weeks, suggesting that filming took place last fall.

Most of the show’s cast also appears to have taken a break from social media starting last August or September. That further points to filming taking place in fall 2022. Plus, Lisa – who left the show in episode 3 after she discovered she was pregnant – has said in recent interviews that she now has a four-month-old son. That means she likely gave birth in April 2023 and probably would have been in her first trimester in the late summer or early fall of 2022.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2 Episodes 1-8 are now streaming on Netflix. Episodes 9-10 release on August 30.

