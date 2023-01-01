Instead of ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ This Star Nearly Ended Up on ‘Glee’

The Vampire Diaries premiered on The CW in September of 2009, and viewers everywhere became entranced with Mystic Falls, Virginia and the characters living within. Around the same time, just a few months prior, Fox’s Glee debuted as well.

Though the two television series had different aesthetics and vibes, for their own reasons, they both were incredibly popular. Nina Dobrev was one of the actors who starred in The Vampire Diaries.

Ironically enough, Dobrev auditioned for Glee, and had the star gotten cast in the Fox series, she would have never been able to land the part of Elena Gilbert in The Vampire Diaries.

Nina Dobrev auditioned for Fox’s ‘Glee’

The entertainment industry is a rather large one, and word definitely has a way of getting around. Back in 2010, at a party hosted by Warner Bros., Dobrev revealed to TVGuide.com just how much she loved Glee and that she even auditioned to be a part of the show.

Dobrev made it past the first round of auditions, but, ultimately, it didn’t work. Fans of The Vampire Diaries probably appreciate the serendipitous timeline.

Dobrev’s role in ‘The Vampire Diaries’

Dobrev may not have landed a role on Fox’s Glee, but she took on the lead in CW’s The Vampire Diaries, which ran for eight seasons before concluding in 2017. In hindsight, it would be hard to imagine the award-winning series without Dobrev.

Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder, Kat Graham, Candice King, and Zach Roerig were a few of the other talented cast members that worked alongside Dobrev in The Vampire Diaries.

Dobrev’s acting career

Dobrev, 33, has come a long way. The actor’s debut on the big screen came in 2006 when she played Monica in Away from Her. The following year Dobrev was featured in movies like Hearts of War, Too Young to Marry, and Fugitive Pieces.

In 2008, the talented actor started getting cast more and more in the television industry. CBC’s The Border and CBS’s Eleventh Hour were two series Dobrev briefly starred in. 2009 would mark the beginning of the actor’s The Vampire Diaries era, but Dobrev by no means limited herself to the CW series.

In 2012, Dobrev was cast in the film The Perks of Being a Wallflower. Let’s Be Cops, The Final Girls, Flatliners, and Crash Pad are just a few of the many movies Dobrev was cast in while The Vampire Diaries was still running.

Since The Vampire Diaries ended, Dobrev continues to work in the TV industry. Workaholics fans probably remember her guest star appearance as Courtnee in the season 7 episode “Termidate”. Shortly after, in 2019 the actor landed the recurring role of Clem in CBS’ Fam.

Last year, Dobrev’s fans enjoyed watching her in Netflix’s Love Hard. More recently, the actor starred in Redeeming Love.

Looking ahead, Dobrev has some interesting projects lined up as well. Enjoying the comedy space, Dobrev will be appearing as Wren Pepper in Sick Girl. The Outlaws is another movie that viewers can expect to see Dobrev in 2023.

Though people might not always get what they want, it typically always has a way of working out. That definitely seemed like the case for Dobrev, Glee, and what almost was.