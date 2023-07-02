Gwen Stefani allegedly isn't a fan of Adam Levine. Here's what an insider said about 'The Voice' Season 24 coach and the past coach.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 returns with Gwen Stefani back in the coaching chair. While Blake Shelton decided to part with the series after 23 seasons, his wife will return — and she’ll sit alongside newcomer Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and John Legend. It’s unclear if Stefani would’ve returned if Adam Levine came back to the show to coach, as rumors suggest The Voice coaches didn’t actually like each other.

Gwen Stefani allegedly didn’t like working with Adam Levine on ‘The Voice’

Fans are eager to see how Gwen Stefani mingles with the other coaches in The Voice Season 24. Stefani’s back at it as a lead coach in the fall 2023 season, and both her husband and Adam Levine are missing from the coaching lineup. According to rumors, this might be a good thing. Stefani and Levine appeared to get along on the show, but it seems they may have feuded behind the scenes.

“For her it’s personal,” a source told OK!. “She isn’t worried about Adam being a bad influence [on Blake], this is about principle.”

It appears Levine might’ve left The Voice on an unsavory note, too. An eyewitness told TVLine that Levine was “very difficult” while taping the end of season 16, as he didn’t have any performers left and didn’t want to offer critique to the other judges’ performers. Levine allegedly felt upset that the new rules of The Voice didn’t guarantee that he’d have any singers left on his team toward the end.

“Adam had been checked out for a while, but this was a new low,” an insider added. “It was essentially the straw that broke the camel’s back.”

Will Adam Levine ever return to the show?

Adam Levine claimed he left The Voice so he could take care of his growing family. However, given the rumors, it’s unclear if that’s true. Additionally, with Gwen Stefani coaching on The Voice Season 24 and possibly returning for future seasons, it’s unclear whether the show will ever have the two coaching side by side. And Levine’s cheating scandal also likely doesn’t help his case when it comes to returning full-time.

Fans already know who’s coaching for The Voice Season 25, too. The new season, which will air in 2024 after season 24, will feature Reba McEntire, John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay at the helm. It doesn’t look like Levine or Shelton are returning anytime soon, and Stefani is also taking another break.

The Voice Season 24 premieres in fall 2023.

