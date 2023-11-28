NBC's 'The Voice' Season 24 continues with the Playoffs before the Live Shows begin. Here's when the Live Shows premiere and what fans should know.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 continues with the Playoffs on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. And before fans know it, they’ll get the chance to vote for their favorite singers. Once the top competitors make it to the Live Shows, fans watching the show can cast their votes and have a say in who moves on. So, when do The Voice Season 24 Lives Shows begin? Here’s what to know.

‘The Voice’ Season 24: When are the Live Shows?

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 Live Shows are the last stop before declaring who wins the season. While coaches Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and John Legend decided who moved forward until the Live Shows, the fans finally get to vote and choose who wins. The Playoffs, the Knockouts, the Battle Rounds, and the Blind Auditions were all recorded, but the show starts live soon. So, when do the Live Shows begin?

The Live Shows reportedly begin on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET. They continue the following night on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. The final performances of the live shows will air on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, and a recap of the performances will air on Tuesday, Dec. 19. Finally, the winner will be crowned on the same night as the recap.

Before the Live Shows, the four coaches pick three singers each during the Playoffs to advance. The Playoffs allow each singer to choose their song as they compete with the others on their team. And in season 24, there’s a twist. Each coach had a Super Save and was allowed to bring back one eliminated artist from their team to compete during the Playoffs.

How to vote during the Live Shows

The Voice Season 24 Live Shows allow fans to get in the game and vote for their favorite singers. When the Live Shows begin, each artist performs each week during live weekly broadcasts of the show. The audience can then vote for who they want to see continue in the competition.

So, how can fans vote? Viewers can head to The Voice app or nbc.com/VoiceVote after setting up an NBCUniversal Profile. Fans click on the artist they want to vote for and submit their vote during the voting windows. Up to 10 votes can be cast per email address.

The bottom three singers who have the least number of votes could possibly continue with the Instant Save. Each of the three singers sings a new song, and fans can take to the app or website to cast their vote. Just a few minutes after the singers perform, the results are calculated.

We can’t wait to see who continues to the Live Shows and who America loves enough to vote for as The Voice Season 24 continues.

This story was originally reported by Mjsbigblog.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

