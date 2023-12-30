Are 'The Voice' coaches Blake Shelton and Adam Levine on good terms? Shelton discussed the time Levine came over for New Year's Eve and how he hasn't returned.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 carries on without Blake Shelton or Adam Levine, but fans miss and adore the iconic coaches. Levine and Shelton brought life and laughs to the stage as judges. Shelton once claimed Levine wouldn’t return to his home in Oklahoma after one debaucherous New Year’s Eve.

‘The Voice’ star Blake Shelton discussed how Adam Levine wouldn’t return to his house after 1 New Year’s Eve

NBC’s The Voice isn’t the same without Blake Shelton. Shelton left after season 23, and his wife, Gwen Stefani, is now one of the head coaches. Before Shelton left the series, Adam Levine called it quits on his coaching days. Levine left the show following season 16 in 2019.

Shelton and Levine had a funny rapport on the show. Fans loved watching their dynamic. Oddly enough, the two didn’t hang out much outside of filming. Shelton said he once invited Levine to his place in Oklahoma for New Year’s Eve, and Levine never returned after that night.

“I’m trying to remember the year, but Adam Levine actually came and stayed with me in Oklahoma, the one and only time he ever came and stayed with me at my house in Oklahoma,” Shelton joked to Entertainment Tonight. “It was New Year’s Eve, like maybe the second or third season of The Voice. He came and stayed. The things that we did to him. Have you ever seen the movie Deliverance? You should watch it. Well, he hasn’t been back.”

The ex-coaches might not be friends anymore

The Voice coaches Blake Shelton and Adam Levine seemed to have a friendship from the show. But they might not be close anymore. In 2022, an insider told Radar Online that Levine and Shelton don’t talk.

“It wasn’t all an act, but the relationship was exaggerated for TV,” the source shared. “When Adam left the show, the two of them didn’t have to pretend anymore.”

Another source claimed the coaches didn’t have a “dramatic falling out.” Yet another insider added that Shelton might’ve been over the drama Levine brought to the set.

“They haven’t spoken in a while,” the source said. “There was no big dramatic falling out, but they both just moved on. It happens all the time with work relationships.

“As we are all finding out, Adam isn’t the guy he pretends to be,” the other source added. “He has secrets and was difficult backstage at The Voice. When he left the show, there wasn’t a single person, including Blake, who missed Adam and his drama.”

Gwen Stefani reportedly wanted Blake Shelton to ditch Adam Levine after Levine’s cheating scandal

The Voice star Adam Levine was involved in a cheating scandal in 2022. Instagram model Sumner Stroh posted about how Levine was sending her inappropriate texts while his wife, Behati Prinsloo, was pregnant. Sources claim Gwen Stefani wanted her husband, Blake Shelton, to keep his distance from Levine during the scandal.

“For her, it’s personal,” a source told Radar Online regarding Stefani’s feelings. “She isn’t worried about Adam being a bad influence [on Shelton]; this is about principle.” The source added that the relationship between Shelton and Levine was already “on life support.”

It’s unclear where Shelton and Levine stand now. But we doubt they plan on spending New Year’s Eve 2023 together.

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

