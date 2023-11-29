'The Voice' Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani admitted to getting this procedure done when she 'got rich' from No Doubt.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 features Gwen Stefani as a coach, and we love watching the No Doubt frontwoman guide her singers to victory. She met her husband, Blake Shelton, on the show, and together, they’re worth millions of dollars. In a recent interview, Stefani revealed that she got this cosmetic procedure after she “got rich.” Here’s what it was.

‘The Voice’ Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani said she got braces after she ‘got rich’

The Voice Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani has fantastic style, signature blonde hair, and straight, white teeth. While speaking on Today, Stefani discussed how she chose to get braces when she first saw consistent money coming in. E! Style host Zanna Roberts Rassi showed Stefani photos of the No Doubt singer back in her heyday when the topic came up.

Rassi showed Stefani a photo of Stefani with pink hair and braces. The photo is from the ’90s or early 2000s. “So, the pink hair happened — you know, when you break up, and you change your hair color, that was the color I chose. And then I got rich, so that’s why I got the braces,” Stefani explained.

While Stefani admits to braces, top plastic surgeon Dr. Richard Westreich told The Sun that he estimated that Stefani has had a lot more work done over the years. “Gwen looks to have spent around $100,000 on cosmetic procedures and tweakments, which means she won’t need a facelift in 10 years time,” he guessed.

Singer Gwen Stefani of No Doubt attends the 1999 VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards | Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

She revealed that love makes her life ‘very, very rich’

The Voice Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani makes plenty of money for coaching the show. And she also has wealth from her time as the ’90s and 2000s star in No Doubt. While Stefani’s life is easier with her riches, but she told Glamour that the money doesn’t fill her cup.

“One thing in my life that is not like a money thing that makes my life rich, very, very rich, is obviously the most important thing, love,” she said. “And I know that sounds cliche, but I spent my whole life trying to find true love, and I have it right now, and it’s just been the most incredible thing. And I spent most of my life writing about heartache, and now I’m writing about my love. It’s an amazing thing.”

Stefani puts her three kids first. While her first marriage to Gavin Rossdale didn’t work out, she’s now madly in love with Blake Shelton. She embraces his country life in Oklahoma.

“And I think being able to have, not just like romantic love, but having a family and being a mom and all of those things are just the most important things, and there’s no doubt about it,” she added with a pun.

Blake Shelton hinted that Gwen Stefani continues to coach ‘The Voice’ for the paycheck

The Voice Season 24 coaching gig is a fun one for Gwen Stefani. She gets to help aspiring singers realize their dreams. And, of course, the show holds a special place in her heart, as it’s where she met her husband, Blake Shelton. But Shelton recently joked that Stefani joined the season for the hefty paycheck, especially since he quit the show.

“I think I’d actually put out there to the press, too, because everybody wants to know, ‘Why are you quitting? Why are you walking away from the show?’ And it’s like, ‘Well, for the family, for more family time,’” Shelton shared with a laugh on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “And then the very next announcement was, ‘Gwen’s coming back!’ Maybe she doesn’t want too much family time, I don’t know. Money talks, OK? Money talks in this industry.”

The Voice Season 24 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

