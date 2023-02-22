‘The Young and the Restless’: Michael Damian Teases a ‘Fresh’ Upcoming Storyline: ‘The Writers Have Something Really Wonderful Planned’

Danny Romalotti (Michael Damian) is a famous character from The Young and the Restless. The rock star took Genoa City by storm starting in 1980. Since then, he’s been a prominent player on and off for the past four decades. Now that he’s returning, what can fans expect from the crooner?

The Young and the Restless star Lauralee Bell and Michael Damian I Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Who is Danny Romalotti on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Danny came bursting into The Young and the Restless in 1980. The teenage rock star won the hearts of many Genoa City women, including Lauren Fenmore (Tracey E. Bregman) and Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland). Danny then captured the heart of Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell).

Danny and Christine married in 1990, but trouble ensued for the couple. Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford), a fan of Danny’s, drugged him and pretended that they slept together. When Phyllis announced her pregnancy, Danny divorced Christine and married Phyllis.

Phyllis gave birth to Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei), but her marriage to Danny fell apart. The redhead pulled many tricks to save her marriage, including blackmailing her therapist and running over Christine and Paul Williams (Doug Davidson). After it was revealed Danny wasn’t Daniel’s biological father, he divorced Phyllis and later won custody of Daniel.

Danny and Daniel then left town but returned several times, their most recent being in 2022.

Michael Damian teases an upcoming ‘The Young and the Restless’ storyline

Danny returned to The Young and the Restless in December 2022. The rock star arrived in time to celebrate the holidays with his family and friends. During his brief visit, he reconnected with his ex-wife Christine. The two took a stroll down memory lane as they discussed their past.

Danny and Christine’s brought back memories for longtime viewers. Although their meeting was cut short by Danny’s departure, this might not be the end for the exes. In an interview with Soaps.com, Damian teased what’s ahead for Danny.

“The writers have something really wonderful planned. And I think the audience will not be disappointed.” Perhaps that storyline has Danny reuniting with a certain ex-wife.

What’s next for Danny Romalotti?

The Young and the Restless fans haven’t seen the last of Danny. According to TV Insider, Damian, Tricia Cast, Barbara Crampton, and Veronica Redd will return for the show’s 50th-anniversary celebration in March. It’ll be a star-studded, nostalgic affair as the cast celebrates the golden anniversary.

Danny Romalotti is home for the holidays! ? Before he arrives in Genoa City THIS WEEK, let's go through his greatest hits. ?? @michaeldamian1 pic.twitter.com/CqJtCDgyEB — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) December 20, 2022

Danny’s return for the big event could open the door for his and Christine’s reunion. Although she’s married to Paul, she still loves Danny. The rock star let Christine slip through his fingers once before, and he won’t let it happen again.

When reflecting on the couple’s relationship with Soaps.com, Damian said, “Absolutely, he still has feelings for Christine. There’s no denying that. The chemistry and the magic is there.”

Do you want to see Danny and Christine reunite?